FSU football star Braden Fiske having a big day at the NFL Combine, boosting draft stock

Former Florida State football star defensive tackle Braden Fiske is having himself a day at the 2024 NFL Draft Combine on Thursday.

Fiske ran an unofficial 4.78 second in the 40-yard dash on the first day of field drills at the combine. He also posted a 33 1/2 foot jump in the vertical jump and a 9'9 in the broad jump. All those marks topped the board for defensive tackles.

The redshirt senior transferred to FSU from Western Michigan ahead of his final season of eligibility. For the Seminoles, he started all 13 games (not counting the Orange Bowl) and recorded 43 tackles, including 9.0 tackles for loss with 6.0 sacks and five quarterback hurries.

He was named third-team All-American by the Associated Press and earned second-team All-ACC honors.

Fiske has been a name on the rise on draft boards since he started turning heads at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama at the beginning of the month.

He made history at the Senior Bowl when he became the first-ever player in the 75 years of the Senior Bowl to switch teams the day of the game, moving from the American team to the National team.

Fiske recorded four tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1.5 tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry in the bowl.

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah ranked Fiske just inside his Top 50 prospects list, at No. 45, heading into the combine.

During Thursday's broadcast, Jeremiah said he believes Fiske has worked himself into the conversation to be a first-round selection and has solidified himself as a second-round pick.

