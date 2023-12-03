Elite defense of Florida State makes strong case for College Football Playoffs | Kassim

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - "Defense wins championships."

It's a tired sports cliche and it doesn't often apply to modern-day college football with the advancement of offensive schemes and rules that cater to higher-scoring environments to keep more fans glued to the television sets, putting up with annoying media timeouts for commercials as networks rake in more revenue.

But as Florida State football's fallen leader - quarterback Jordan Travis - tweeted following the game, it's what got the No. 4 Seminoles their sweet ACC Championship and a potential College Playoff berth following a defensive masterpiece in a 16-6 win over Louisville.

In the victory over the Cardinals, the Seminoles turned to freshman quarterback Brock Glenn, who became the first true freshman QB to make his first career start in a Power 5 Conference Championship Game in the last 20 years.

As expected, nothing was smooth for the offense with the first-year signal-caller following the injury to first Travis and then backup Tate Rodemaker.

But as any other time FSU has faced adversity in Year 4 of head coach Mike Norvell, it rose to the challenge. This time around the defense in particular played its best game of the season with 14 tackles for loss, seven sacks and 10 pass breakups - all season highs for the Seminoles.

"I think our defense has played at an extremely high level. We have gotten better throughout the season. You look at the way they played in the second half of games. They can adapt, they can adjust, they can go out there and execute," Norvell said.

"They got put in challenging situations tonight. To be able to get the interception there, with Tatum [Bethune] in the end zone, was such a huge play.

"These guys have such heart. They're such competitors. Whoever lines up across from us, we know we've got to embrace the challenge. We're built for the challenge. That's the way that we work, the way that we push the standard of what's necessary here at Florida State. It's how we've gotten the program back to where it is, because of guys like this."

Florida State belongs in the College Football Playoffs. Full stop.

There is no debating this. If they are left out, it would be a travesty. A crime.

You can't ask a team to go 13-0, win a conference championship and then deny them because they don't fit a new criteria made on the fly.

FSU is a playoff team. No question about it. The defense is a large reason why.

"It's just a great group, and I thought our defense was lights out tonight and helped carry us to the championship tonight," Norvell said.

Playing the complete game

Jared Verse - who had two sacks and three tackles for loss - proclaimed FSU's best defensive effort had not been put together during the 2023 season following the victory over rival Florida last weekend.

He, along with defensive tackle Braden Fiske, led the brunt of the defensive line attack for the Seminoles against a talented Cardinals team.

"I have full faith in our secondary. Our DBs or safeties I know they are going to be able to handle whatever comes their way," Verse said. "But we know it's so much of an easier game when the quarterback is rattled, he's scared and he's nervous in the pocket. He doesn't know if he has to step up or step down.

"If he steps up, I'm going high, Fiske is right there. If he steps back, Fiske is going to wrap around and I am going to take the under. We just have so many plans."

Verse leads FSU with 9.0 sacks and 12.5 TFLs on the season. He surpassed 30 career sacks and 50 career TFLs during Saturday's game.

But was Saturday's performance close to the complete game Verse is seeking?

"We were close but I don't think it was complete yet," Verse said of the defensive effort. "The fact they got six on the board is still far too many. I feel like we could have stopped it with a player here or a play there. But it was definitely close."

Fiske, a transfer from Central Michigan, put his stamp on his FSU career thus far. It was a career game for the talented defensive tackle.

Fiske led the team with his nine tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a career-high of three sacks. He also added two QB hurries.

He was everywhere.

"I mean we knew what was on the line," Fiske said. "It's what we've done all year on defense I feel like we just attack and keep attacking keep being who we are and it was a testament to the work that we've put in up to this point. It just continues to grow, we continue to grow as a brotherhood and we continue to grow as a team.

"I think tonight shows who we are."

Fabien Lovett and Patrick Payton each added sacks. Lovett also added two PBUs. Linebacker Tatum Bethune added 0.5 sacks and an interception in the end zone that thwarted a scoring opportunity to take the lead for UL.

With his PBU in the fourth quarter, Payton joins Christian Wilkins (Clemson, 2016) as the only two ACC defensive linemen to record 10 or more pass breakups in a single season.

Defensive back Renardo Green tied his career high with three PBUs.

"It was a lot of fun, just being dominant and doing what we do best," Lovett said of the performance by the defense.

"We were just playing our best and doing our part."

Lovett, along with Verse and many defenders, Travis and receiver Johnny Wilson decided to come back to FSU for a chance to play in games, like the ACC Championship and potentially the CFP.

"I didn't come to not win the ACC and for a chance to not play in the College Football Playoffs," Lovett said with a laugh.

The return of Darrell Jackson

The Florida State Seminoles football team hit the field for its fourth practice of the fall season on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

The rich will only get richer moving forward.

Darrell Jackson, a Miami transfer, has not appeared in a game for the Seminoles during the regular season after having his waiver denied due to being a two-time transfer.

But the Havana native is now eligible to play during the FSU CFP or bowl game, as the academic calendar for the fall will have concluded by the time the games are played.

"I'll tell you what, he's got the biggest smile in the United States of America right now," defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said. "I'd like to say it's because we just won a championship, but I think it's because we got a new guy on the field. Darrell, he's just been a light.

"Just to see how the game got taken away from him this year. He's really been inspirational, just the way he shows up and he's got a smile on his face. He puts his arms around me and I feel like a child around him. Just he's a beautiful human being and looking forward to really pushing him to see what we got."

Jackson transferred to FSU this past offseason from the University of Miami to be closer to his mother, who has a medical condition. Jackson began his college career at Maryland in 2021 before using his one-time transfer to UM.

He has appeared in 25 collegiate games with 13 starts, recording 49 tackles, including 4.5 for loss with 3.0 sacks and one pass breakup.

"He keeps getting mad because I call him a new car you're not allowed to drive yet," Verse said of Jackson. "But now you finally get your hands behind the wheel. I can't wait to play with him.

"He's a monster. I feel sorry for anybody that [has to face him]," Verse added.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Jared Verse, Braden Fiske lead an elite defense deserving of playoffs