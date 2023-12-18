FSU football legacy, former Georgia edge commits to Seminoles from Transfer Portal

Florida State football added a big-time commitment from the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday.

Defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. announced his commitment to FSU following an official visit to Tallahassee on Saturday and Sunday.

He did not speak to the media following the end of his visit Sunday.

The Georgia transfer is Seminole legacy as the son of Marvin Jones Sr., a two-time All-American linebacker at FSU. He won the 1992 Butkus and Lombardi Awards. He went on to play for 11 seasons for the New York Jets.

Jones Jr. announced his decision on his social media.

The No. 5 Seminoles (13-0) play No. 6 Georgia (12-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30 in the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell and his staff are familiar with Jones, as the Seminoles had originally finished as runners-up in the 2022 recruiting class.

FSU needed an explosive player at the edge on the defensive line with star Jared Verse is likely heading to a top-15 selection in the NFL Draft.

Patrick Payton could return to FSU despite announcing his intentions to enter the portal, the Seminoles still need more bodies here and showed this season the coaching staff prefers using a rotation.

Jones earned a '93' grade from 247Sports and is ranked as the No. 18 overall player and No. 4 edge defender in the NCAA Transfer Portal Rankings.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound lineman played 237 snaps across 12 games and recorded 12 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery this season.

Jones played at American Heritage in South Florida under then-head coach Patrick Surtain Sr. Surtain is now the secondary coach at FSU.

He helped lead American Heritage to a 6-4 record and the FHSAA Class 5A regional semifinals as a senior. He tallied 46 tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks for the Patriots in 2021, while also catching three passes for 63 yards and one touchdown on offense.

Jones was a 5-star prospect out of high school, ranking 21st overall in the nation, according to 247Sports. He was the second-best edge prospect and the fifth-best player in the state of Florida.

Jones is the first player to commit to FSU in the transfer portal in this cycle.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 14: Marvin Jones, Jr #7 of the Georgia Bulldogs indicates Vanderbilt Commodores false start in the second half at FirstBank Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

FSU Football 2023 Winter Transfer Tracker

Transfers in:

Marvin Jones Jr., DL, Redshirt sophomore - Georgia

Transfers out:

CJ Campbell, RB, Redshirt sophomore

Preston Daniel, TE, Redshirt junior

Dylan Brown-Turner, LB, Freshman

Markeston Douglas, TE, Redshirt junior

AJ Duffy, QB, Redshirt freshman

Bless Harris, OL, Redshirt senior

Rodney Hill, RB, Redshirt freshman

Tyler Keltner, K, Redshirt senior

DJ Lundy, LB, Redshirt junior

Malcolm Ray, DT, Redshirt junior

Daughtry Richardson, OL, Freshman

Qae'shon Sapp, OL, Freshman

Thomas Shrader, OL, Redshirt junior

Ayobami Tifase, DL, Redshirt freshman

NFL Draft declarations

Jaheim Bell, TE, Redshirt junior

Trey Benson, RB, Redshirt junior

Jarrian Jones, DB, Redshirt senior

Fabien Lovett, DL, Redshirt senior

Johnny Wilson, WR, Junior

