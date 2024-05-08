FSU football lands former Auburn linebacker Cam Riley from NCAA transfer portal

It has been a quiet offseason for Florida State football regarding the NCAA transfer portal. Then, in less than 24 hours, Mike Norvell landed two defensive commits.

On Wednesday afternoon, former Auburn linebacker Cam Riley reportedly committed to play for the Seminoles, adding more depth to the linebacker corp.

Riley played all four years at Auburn and will have one year left of his eligibility. After being mostly a rotational player, he became a full-time starter in the 2022 season and recorded a career-high 65 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss. In his career, he produced 120 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Before enrolling at Auburn, On3 ranked Riley the No. 11 prospect in Alabama and the No. 32 linebacker in the country.

With the loss of last year's leading tacklers Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune, Riley could step in and play alongside DJ Lundy.

With the addition of Riley, FSU added Omarion Cooper, who originally played his first two years at FSU before transferring to Colorado last season.

Peter Holland Jr. covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at PHolland@Gannett.com or on X @_Da_pistol.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football lands former Auburn linebacker from transfer portal