Defensive back Omarion Cooper commits to return to FSU football after one season at Colorado

Defensive back Omarion Cooper confirmed on his social media page that he plans to return to Florida State football after one season at Colorado on Tuesday afternoon.

all faith and glory to the man above #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/MjO7edlUkw — 𝑶𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝑪𝒐𝒐𝒑𝒆𝒓 ¹ (@OmarionC2) May 7, 2024

The former four-star prospect started his first two seasons at FSU (2021-22), where the Lehigh Acres product immediately became a contributor as he started seven of the 20 games.

He recorded 30 tackles, three interceptions, four pass breakups, and a forced fumble. He was named Devaughn Darling Defensive Freshman of the Year.

After last spring, he entered the transfer portal, where he was rated as the No. 61 cornerback according to 247 Sports. He signed with Colorado last May.

During his time with the Buffalos, he started eight of the nine games, registering 37 tackles, five pass breakups, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He re-entered the transfer portal on April 29.

Cooper will be part of a loaded secondary that includes corners Azareye'h Thomas, Fentrell Cypress and safety Shyheim Brown.

