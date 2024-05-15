FSU athletic director Michael Alford to wait and see how things 'play out' in ACC lawsuit

On day two of the ACC's spring meetings, Florida State athletic director Michael Alford spoke to reporters at Amelia Park.

Alford was asked where he stands with the ACC and whether the relationship can be resolved after all of this.

"We'll just wait for that to play out," Alford told the press. "We have great partners in this conference, great relationships, but at the end of the day, we've got to do what's best for Florida State and look at the changing environment of collegiate athletics and make sure we're there to be successful."

According to ESPN, Alford said there was no tension in the room, and the meetings were cordial.

FSU and the ACC are in an ongoing lawsuit against each other. FSU wants to leave the conference without any exit fee. Judge John C. Cooper ordered mediation within 120 days of ruling that FSU must amend its complaint.

Despite the pending lawsuit, Alford has not ruled anything out on withdrawing the ACC.

Alford also spoke about Clemson joining the lawsuit against the ACC. Both FSU and Clemson filed suit in defense of control of media rights with ESPN, which expires in 2036. Clemson's athletic director, Graham Neff, did not speak to the media on Tuesday.

“You’re looking at two institutions that want success and see a changing environment in college and want programs to compete at the very top level," Alford responded. "That understands to compete at a top level we need to have our options available & want their programs to compete at an elite national level."

The next court hearing in Leon County has yet to be scheduled.

Peter Holland Jr. covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at PHolland@Gannett.com or on X @_Da_pistol.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU athletic director Michael Alford gives his thoughts on ACC lawsuit