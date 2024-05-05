FRIDAY'S HS BASEBALL: Selemba lifts West Scranton

Jason Selemba had two doubles and three RBIs to lead West Scranton to a 5-2 nonleague baseball win over Pottsville on Friday at Battaglia-Cawley Field.

Jason Williams added two hits, one RBI and two runs, while A.J. Levandoski chipped in a hit and a run for West Scranton.

Winning pitcher T.J. Giannetti had 10 strikeouts and allowed four hits, one earned run and one walk in six innings.

West Scranton 5, Pottsville 2

Pottsville 100 001 0 — 2

West Scranton 302 000 x — 5

WP: T.J. Giannetti 6IP, 4H, 2R, 1ER, 1BB, 10SO

LP: Aidan Bierman 5IP, 6H, 5R, 2ER, 1BB, 5SO

2B: Aidan Bierman (Pot), Jason Selemba (WS) 2.

RECORD: WS 10-6

North Pocono 10, Valley View 3

At North Pocono, Michael Paciotti hit a home run and a double as the Trojans defeated Valley View in a Division I contest.

Cole Dymek struck out five en route to the win.

Zach Cwalinski recorded two hits and a run for Valley View.

North Pocono 10, Valley View 3

Valley View 110 001 0 — 3

North Pocono 400 321 x — 10

WP: Cole Dymek 6IP, 4H, 3R, 0ER, 3BB, 5SO

LP: Tyler Scoblick 4IP, 6H, 7R, 7ER, 4BB, 4SO

2B: Michael Paciotti (NP), Connor McCollum (NP), Zachary Hatala (NP), Aidan Bassi (NP), Zach Cwalinski (VV).

HR: Michael Paciotti (NP).

RECORDS: VV 4-6, 9-7; NP 5-6, 7-8.

Scranton Prep 14, Honesdale 3

At Honesdale, George Stallman led Scranton Prep with three hits as the Cavaliers defeated Honesdale in a Division I-II crossover.

Zander Condeelis, Johnny Petroski and Blake Decker each added two hits.

Connor Tirney had a hit and two RBIs for Honesdale.

Scranton Prep 14, Honesdale 3

Scranton Prep 820 13 — 14

Honesdale 021 00 — 3

WP: Roman Valvano 4IP, 5H, 3R, 3ER, 3BB, 3SO

LP: Travis Beisner 2IP, 9H, 10R, 2ER, 2BB, 0SO

2B: Jared Ahern (HON), Johnny Petroski (SP).

RECORDS: SP 6-7; HON 10-4

Riverside 8, Delaware Valley 2

At Riverside, Chris Graff had three hits, including a double, as the Vikings defeated Delaware Valley in a Division I-II crossover.

Chase Taddonio added two hits and a pair of RBIs.

Kyle Chabak and Jackson Corrie scored the lone runs for Delaware Valley.

Riverside 8, Delaware Valley 2

Delaware Valley 000 020 0 — 2

Riverside 205 001 x — 8

WP: Cooper Borowski 5IP, 4H, 2R, 2ER, 3BB, 2SO

LP: Isaiah Berrios 3IP, 5H, 7R, 6ER, 4BB, 0SO

2B: Chris Graff (RIV).

RECORDS: DV 6-10; RIV 13-3.

Hughesville 14, Elk Lake 7

At Elk Lake, Alden Felker had three hits, two RBIs and one run to lead the Warriors in a nonleague loss to Hughesville.

Brayden McMicken had a double, a triple and a run, while Noah Gesford added two hits and a run for Elk Lake.

Hughesville 14, Elk Lake 7

Hughesville 023 044 1 — 14

Elk Lake 124 000 0 — 7

WP: Aiden Barlett 4⅔IP, 3H, 1R, 1ER, 1BB, 3SO

LP: Brayden McMicken 5IP, 10H, 9R, 9ER, 3BB, 3SO

2B: Brayden McMicken (EL), Logan Kiess (HU), Evan Snyder (HU), Cohen Orlandini (EL).

3B: Brayden McMicken (EL).

HR: Jackson Lunger (HU).

RECORD: EL 11-5