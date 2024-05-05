FRIDAY'S HS BASEBALL: Selemba lifts West Scranton
Jason Selemba had two doubles and three RBIs to lead West Scranton to a 5-2 nonleague baseball win over Pottsville on Friday at Battaglia-Cawley Field.
Jason Williams added two hits, one RBI and two runs, while A.J. Levandoski chipped in a hit and a run for West Scranton.
Winning pitcher T.J. Giannetti had 10 strikeouts and allowed four hits, one earned run and one walk in six innings.
West Scranton 5, Pottsville 2
Pottsville 100 001 0 — 2
West Scranton 302 000 x — 5
WP: T.J. Giannetti 6IP, 4H, 2R, 1ER, 1BB, 10SO
LP: Aidan Bierman 5IP, 6H, 5R, 2ER, 1BB, 5SO
2B: Aidan Bierman (Pot), Jason Selemba (WS) 2.
RECORD: WS 10-6
North Pocono 10, Valley View 3
At North Pocono, Michael Paciotti hit a home run and a double as the Trojans defeated Valley View in a Division I contest.
Cole Dymek struck out five en route to the win.
Zach Cwalinski recorded two hits and a run for Valley View.
North Pocono 10, Valley View 3
Valley View 110 001 0 — 3
North Pocono 400 321 x — 10
WP: Cole Dymek 6IP, 4H, 3R, 0ER, 3BB, 5SO
LP: Tyler Scoblick 4IP, 6H, 7R, 7ER, 4BB, 4SO
2B: Michael Paciotti (NP), Connor McCollum (NP), Zachary Hatala (NP), Aidan Bassi (NP), Zach Cwalinski (VV).
HR: Michael Paciotti (NP).
RECORDS: VV 4-6, 9-7; NP 5-6, 7-8.
Scranton Prep 14, Honesdale 3
At Honesdale, George Stallman led Scranton Prep with three hits as the Cavaliers defeated Honesdale in a Division I-II crossover.
Zander Condeelis, Johnny Petroski and Blake Decker each added two hits.
Connor Tirney had a hit and two RBIs for Honesdale.
Scranton Prep 14, Honesdale 3
Scranton Prep 820 13 — 14
Honesdale 021 00 — 3
WP: Roman Valvano 4IP, 5H, 3R, 3ER, 3BB, 3SO
LP: Travis Beisner 2IP, 9H, 10R, 2ER, 2BB, 0SO
2B: Jared Ahern (HON), Johnny Petroski (SP).
RECORDS: SP 6-7; HON 10-4
Riverside 8, Delaware Valley 2
At Riverside, Chris Graff had three hits, including a double, as the Vikings defeated Delaware Valley in a Division I-II crossover.
Chase Taddonio added two hits and a pair of RBIs.
Kyle Chabak and Jackson Corrie scored the lone runs for Delaware Valley.
Riverside 8, Delaware Valley 2
Delaware Valley 000 020 0 — 2
Riverside 205 001 x — 8
WP: Cooper Borowski 5IP, 4H, 2R, 2ER, 3BB, 2SO
LP: Isaiah Berrios 3IP, 5H, 7R, 6ER, 4BB, 0SO
2B: Chris Graff (RIV).
RECORDS: DV 6-10; RIV 13-3.
Hughesville 14, Elk Lake 7
At Elk Lake, Alden Felker had three hits, two RBIs and one run to lead the Warriors in a nonleague loss to Hughesville.
Brayden McMicken had a double, a triple and a run, while Noah Gesford added two hits and a run for Elk Lake.
Hughesville 14, Elk Lake 7
Hughesville 023 044 1 — 14
Elk Lake 124 000 0 — 7
WP: Aiden Barlett 4⅔IP, 3H, 1R, 1ER, 1BB, 3SO
LP: Brayden McMicken 5IP, 10H, 9R, 9ER, 3BB, 3SO
2B: Brayden McMicken (EL), Logan Kiess (HU), Evan Snyder (HU), Cohen Orlandini (EL).
3B: Brayden McMicken (EL).
HR: Jackson Lunger (HU).
RECORD: EL 11-5