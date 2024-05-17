Saturday's gossip: Ramsdale, Amrabat, Fernandes, Allegri, De Zerbi, Branthwaite

[BBC]

Newcastle United want to sign Arsenal and England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and are willing to pay £15m for the 26-year-old. (Telegraph)

Crystal Palace and Fulham have both sent scouts to watch Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 27, who is on loan at Manchester United. (Sun)

Manchester United may have to hand Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 29, a pay rise from his current £230,000-a-week contract if they want to keep their captain. (Star)

United will turn down any offers that arrive this summer for Fernandes as they see the midfielder as untouchable. (Caught Offside)

United have been offered the opportunity to appoint long-term target Massimiliano Allegri as manager after the Italian, 56, was sacked by Juventus. (Express)

Bayern Munich's top candidate to replace Thomas Tuchel as manager this summer is Brighton's Italian boss Roberto de Zerbi, 44. (Bild, in German)

Bayern have told De Zerbi's camp they would be willing to pay his £12m release clause at Brighton. The Italian has decided against going for the AC Milan job, but is interested in the German giants. (HITC)

Manchester United want a cut-price deal for Jarrad Branthwaite after deciding they will not meet Everton's £80m asking price for the 21-year-old English defender. They are willing to pay up to £55m. (Givemesport)

Chelsea feel they have won the race to sign 17-year-old Brazilian winger Estevao Willian after agreeing terms on a deal worth up to £60m with Palmeiras. (HITC)

Wolves are poised to sign Southampton and Scotland forward Che Adams, 27, on a free transfer despite Everton and Leeds United also being interested. (Teamtalk)

Celtic hope Champions League football will be enough to tempt Queens Park Rangers' English defender Jake Clarke-Salter to sign for them, 26, with Crystal Palace, Burnley and Bournemouth likely to be able to offer more wages. (Football Insider)

English goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, 34, has had his contract discussions put on hold by Southampton amid reported interest from Celtic this summer. (Football Scotland)

English manager Michael Carrick, 42, is expected to sign a new deal at Middlesbrough and commit his future to the club after interest from the Premier League. (Telegraph)

Lens boss Franck Haise says he would be interested in signing departing Manchester United defender Raphael Varane, but the Ligue 1 club may not be able to afford the 31-year-old Frenchman, who began his career at the club. (L'Equipe, in French)

Real Madrid have reached an agreement in principle with Luka Modric to extend the 38-year-old Croatia midfielder's deal for one more year on a reduced wage. (Onda Madrid, via Mundo Deportivo, in Spanish)

AC Milan have made new contact with Lille boss Paulo Fonseca. The Portuguese, 51, wants to replace Stefano Pioli at San Siro. (Fabrizio Romano)