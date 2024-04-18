Friday's gossip: Musiala, Isak, Olise, Sesko, Lijnders, Gnabry, Gibbs-White

[Getty Images]

Bayern Munich forward Jamal Musiala is emerging as Manchester City's top target for the summer, while Chelsea are also monitoring the Germany international's situation. (Guardian)

However, Bayern have no intentions of selling Musiala and are preparing a new contract offer for the 21-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano)

Arsenal are looking at bringing in a striker and winger in the summer, with Newcastle's Sweden forward Alexander Isak, 24, and 22-year-old French winger Michael Olise, who is at Crystal Palace, among their targets. (Guardian)

Arsenal are monitoring 20-year-old RB Leipzig and Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko as they step up their plans to sign a striker this summer. (Standard)

Chelsea and Manchester United are also monitoring Sesko, who has a 50m euro (£42.8m) release clause. (Ben Jacobs)

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders is being targeted by Besiktas for the Turkish side's vacant head coach role. (Athletic - subscription required)

Liverpool and Paris St-Germain are considering a move for Chelsea and England defender Levi Colwill, 21. (GiveMeSport)

Tottenham are interested in former Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry, with Bayern Munich willing to sell the 28-year-old Germany international. (Football Insider)

Spurs are also leading the race for Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, 24, and are ready to make a move for the Englishman in the summer. (Football Insider)

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku is expected to return to Chelsea at the end of his season-long loan in Italy at Roma, who will not be able to afford the 43m euros to sign the 30-year-old on a permanent basis. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Chelsea and Newcastle United are interested in Arsenal and England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, 25. (CaughtOffside)

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann is talking not just to Bayern Munich about becoming their manager and will make a decision in the next week or so, according to his agent. (Spielmacher podcast, via Metro)

Former Liverpool and Everton boss Rafael Benitez is set to take over as manager at Sao Paulo a month after being sacked by Celta Vigo. (Sun)