Friday Week 13 NFL Injury Report has several Packers questionable vs. Chiefs Sunday night

SUNDAY

CHIEFS at PACKERS

Kansas City — Out: LB Nick Bolton (wrist). Questionable: RB Jerrick McKinnon (groin). Green Bay — Out: RB Aaron Jones (knee). Doubtful: CB Eric Stokes (hamstring). Questionable: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck), TE Josiah Deguara (hip), S Rudy Ford (biceps/groin), WR Jayden Reed (chest), CB Robert Rochell (calf), S Darnell Savage (calf), WR Dontayvion Wicks (knee).

More: Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs betting odds for Sunday's game

CARDINALS at STEELERS

Arizona — Out: CB Antonio Hamilton (groin), CB Starling Thomas IV (ankle), WR Michael Wilson (shoulder), OT Elijah Wilkinson (neck). Questionable: WR Marquise Brown (heel), TE Trey McBride (groin), S Jalen Thompson (ribs), S Joey Blount (knee), DT Kevin Strong (knee), WR Zach Pascal (NIR-personal). Pittsburgh — Questionable: DT Montravius Adams (ankle).

FALCONS at JETS

Atlanta — Questionable: WR Mack Hollins (ankle), CB Mike Hughes (hand). New York — Out: QB Aaron Rodgers (achilles). Questionable: RB Israel Abanikanda (illness), RB Breece Hall (hamstring), OG Wes Schweitzer (calf), TE Kenny Yeboah (hamstring), RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder).

BRONCOS at TEXANS

Denver — Questionable: CB Damarri Mathis (back). Houston — Out: TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring). Questionable: WR Tank Dell (calf), DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow), WR Noah Brown (knee), LB Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand).

More: Who to take in Week 13 in your NFL survivor pool

LIONS at SAINTS

Detroit — Out: QB Hendon Hooker (knee). Doubtful: LB Alex Anzalone (hand). Questionable: OG Jonah Jackson (ankle/wrist). New Orleans — Out: S Marcus Maye (shoulder), RB Kendre Miller (ankle), WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh), LB Pete Werner (shoulder/oblique). Questionable: DE Cameron Jordan (ankle), K Blake Grupe (right groin), C Erik McCoy (shoulder), WR Chis Olave (concussion).

COLTS at TITANS

Indianapolis — Out: CB Julius Brents (quadriceps), RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb). Tennessee — Questionable: WR Treylon Burks (concussion).

CHARGERS at PATRIOTS

Los Angeles — Out: OL Zack Bailey (back), DB Ja'Sir Taylor (illness), TE Nick Vannett (concussion), S J.T. Woods (illness). Questionable: WR Keenan Allen (quadriceps), OT Trey Pipkins III (wrist). New England — Out: WR Kayshon Boutte (shoulder/illness), WR Demario Douglas (concussion). Questionable: LB Chris Board (back), OT Trent Brown (ankle/chest), RB Ezekiel Elliott (thigh), OL Riley Reiff (knee), OG Sidy Sow (ankle), DL Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder).

More: NFL Week 13 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under

DOLPHINS at COMMANDERS

Miami — Questionable: OT Terron Armstead (knee/quadriceps), OG Lester Cotton (illness), S Jevon Holland (knees), OG Robert Jones (knee), OT Kendall Lamm (back). Washington — Out: CB Emmanuel Forbes (elbow), DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring). Questionable: C Tyler Larsen (knee).

PANTHERS at BUCCANEERS

Carolina — Out: S Vonn Bell (shoulder), TE Hayden Hurst (concussion). Doubtful: TE Tommy Tremble (hip). Questionable: LB Marquis Haynes (back), S Jeremy Chinn (quadriceps), LB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring), CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring), LB D.J. Johnson (elbow), OG Nash Jensen (back), CB Troy Hill (hip). Tampa Bay — Out: LB Lavonte David (groin), DB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot), DT Mike Greene (calf), LB Devin White (foot). Doubtful: LB SirVocea Dennis (illness). Questionable: WR Chris Godwin (neck).

BROWNS at RAMS

Cleveland — Out: WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion), QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion), CB Denzel Ward (shoulder). Questionable: C Nick Harris (knee). Los Angeles — Out: S Quentin Lake (hamstring). Questionable: LB Michael Hoecht (knee).

More: Fantasy football rankings for Week 13: Unlucky bye week puts greater premium on stars

49ERS at EAGLES

San Francisco — Questionable: DE Arik Armstead (foot), RB Jordan Mason (hamstring), WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib). Philadelphia — Out: LB Zach Cunningham (hamstring), S Justin Evans (knee). Doubtful: TE Dallas Goedert (forearm). Questionable: TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle), DT Fletcher Cox (groin).

MONDAY

BENGALS at JAGUARS

Cincinnati — Did Not Practice: DT Jay Tufele (illness). Limited Participation: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (NIR-resting player), DT B.J. Hill (NIR-resting player), OT D'Ante Smith (knee), CB Cam Taylor-Britt (quadriceps/ankle). Full Participation: CB Chidobe Awuzie (illness), QB Jake Browning (right wrist), DE Trey Hendrickson (NIR-resting player), WR Tee Higgins (hamstring/ankle), DE Sam Hubbard (NIR-resting player), TE Tanner Hudson (finger), TE Drew Sample (foot), LB Logan Wilson (ankle/foot). Jacksonville — Limited: CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring), RB Travis Etienne Jr. (ribs), TE Luke Farrell (toe).

Note: NIR - Not Injury Related

THANK YOU: Subscribers' support makes this work possible. Help us share the knowledge by buying a gift subscription.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Friday Week 13 NFL Injury Report: Several Packers questionable for SNF