Friday Night Live: Week #4 of High School Football
Week four of high school football and one of the undefeated teams were looking to keep their unblemished records alive! The Centennial Golden Hawks were back at home.
Week four of high school football and one of the undefeated teams were looking to keep their unblemished records alive! The Centennial Golden Hawks were back at home.
Friday Football Fever - Week 4: Mead vs. Discovery Canyon
Students at Sanger High School were pumped and ready to go Friday morning for the Apaches game against Lemoore High School.
Tanya Snyder's first public media appearance since being named Washington Football Team co-CEO came on an ESPN podcast Tuesday.
With this tweet, Julian Edelman said what everyone was thinking.
Oregon vs Ohio State Instant Reaction. 10 thoughts on upset win by the Ducks to crank up the season for the Pac-12.
Welcome back to Notre Dame Stadium, Irish fans. And Toledo fans, too, for that matter. Everyone inside the venue on Saturday got more than their money’s worth in the first full-capacity game in South Bend in nearly two years.
Fans say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback overruled offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich in a critical moment, and they had thoughts.
Raducanu is the first US Open women's champion from Great Britain since Virginia Wade in 1968.
The Fighting Irish, who struggled to put away Florida State in overtime in Week 1, need a late touchdown to beat the Rockets in South Bend.
Oregon is leading Ohio State in the third quarter, and running back CJ Verdell is leading the way for the Ducks
Moments before No. 3 Ohio State hosted No. 11 Oregon, OSU's marching band waited on the field for drum major Austin Bowman to run down the ramp.
Rob Gronkowski couldn't resist taking a friendly jab at Buccaneers teammate Tom Brady's age after Tampa Bay's Week 1 win over the Cowboys.
T.J. Watt is now the highest-paid defensive player in football, and he overruled his own agents to finish the deal off.
Many have asked when and if the NFL will place Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on the Commissioner Exempt list. The easy answer — and the right one — is that the league won’t even consider it until it has to. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the league hasn’t made a decision about [more]
Michigan football’s arch nemesis Ohio State went down in Week 2 to the Oregon Ducks. Here’s what happened and some of the best reactions.
Everything you need to know to watch the 2021 U.S. Open women's singles final at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.
Stephen A. Smith wanted former "First Take" host Max Kellerman off the ESPN show, and that's exactly what happened.
Oregon had the lead for nearly the entire game and sealed it with an interception late in the fourth quarter.
"You're a little taller than my normal test subjects here," Pjhil Mickelson said moments before the shot.
The 2021 NFL season is underway, but there are still some notable free agents who remain unsigned. Here are the top six players on the market.