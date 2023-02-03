Friday injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LVII bye week
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their third injury reports ahead of Super Bowl LVII during the bye week. Kansas City had its most intensive practice of the week, while Philadelphia held its first non-walkthrough practice of the week. The first injury report for next week will come on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Here’s a look at the most recent injury reports for both teams down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
QB Patrick Mahomes
Ankle
FP
–
WR Justin Watson
Illness
FP
–
RB Jerick McKinnon
Ankles
FP
–
RB Isiah Pacheco
Wrist
FP
–
LB Willie Gay Jr.
Shoulder
LP
Questionable
RG Trey Smith
Ankle
FP
–
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Concussion
DNP
Questionable
WR Kadarius Toney
Ankle/Hamstring
DNP
Questionable
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Knee
DNP
Questionable
WR Mecole Hardman
Pelvis
DNP
Doubtful
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
The team isn’t playing a game this week, obviously. They did, however, release game statuses in estimation if they were playing a game this upcoming Sunday.
The latest reports still suggest that WR Mecole Hardman will not play in Super Bowl LVII.
Kadarius Toney, JuJu Smith-Schuster and L’Jarius Sneed were all present on Friday, but they did not participate in practice. They’re all still tracking to play in the Super Bowl.
Reminder, the Chiefs do not have to report the practice status of RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire until he is activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve.
Eagles
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
OL Landon Dickerson
Elbow/rest
DNP
–
OT Lane Johnson
Groin/rest
DNP
–
C Cam Jurgens
Hip/rest
DNP
–
CB Avonte Maddox
Toe/rest
DNP
–
DE Robert Quinn
Foot/rest
DNP
–
CB James Bradberry
Rest
LP
–
WR A.J. Brown
Rest
LP
–
DL Fletcher Cox
Rest
LP
–
DE Brandon Graham
Rest
LP
–
C Jason Kelce
Rest
LP
–
OG Isaac Seumalo
Rest
LP
–
CB Darius Slay
Rest
LP
–
DE Josh Sweat
Rest
LP
–
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Eagles CB Avonte Maddox was spotted in a walking boot ahead of Friday’s practice, but he’s still tracking to play in the Super Bowl.
Eight Eagles players were added to the injury report as limited as they were given part of practice off for veteran rest.
Philly did not release game statuses in estimation as Kansas City did.
