Friday injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LVII bye week

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their third injury reports ahead of Super Bowl LVII during the bye week. Kansas City had its most intensive practice of the week, while Philadelphia held its first non-walkthrough practice of the week. The first injury report for next week will come on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Here’s a look at the most recent injury reports for both teams down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* Designation QB Patrick Mahomes Ankle FP – WR Justin Watson Illness FP – RB Jerick McKinnon Ankles FP – RB Isiah Pacheco Wrist FP – LB Willie Gay Jr. Shoulder LP Questionable RG Trey Smith Ankle FP – CB L’Jarius Sneed Concussion DNP Questionable WR Kadarius Toney Ankle/Hamstring DNP Questionable WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Knee DNP Questionable WR Mecole Hardman Pelvis DNP Doubtful

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

The team isn’t playing a game this week, obviously. They did, however, release game statuses in estimation if they were playing a game this upcoming Sunday.

The latest reports still suggest that WR Mecole Hardman will not play in Super Bowl LVII.

Kadarius Toney, JuJu Smith-Schuster and L’Jarius Sneed were all present on Friday, but they did not participate in practice. They’re all still tracking to play in the Super Bowl.

Reminder, the Chiefs do not have to report the practice status of RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire until he is activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve.

Eagles

Player Injury Participation* Designation OL Landon Dickerson Elbow/rest DNP – OT Lane Johnson Groin/rest DNP – C Cam Jurgens Hip/rest DNP – CB Avonte Maddox Toe/rest DNP – DE Robert Quinn Foot/rest DNP – CB James Bradberry Rest LP – WR A.J. Brown Rest LP – DL Fletcher Cox Rest LP – DE Brandon Graham Rest LP – C Jason Kelce Rest LP – OG Isaac Seumalo Rest LP – CB Darius Slay Rest LP – DE Josh Sweat Rest LP –

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Eagles CB Avonte Maddox was spotted in a walking boot ahead of Friday’s practice, but he’s still tracking to play in the Super Bowl.

Eight Eagles players were added to the injury report as limited as they were given part of practice off for veteran rest.

Philly did not release game statuses in estimation as Kansas City did.

