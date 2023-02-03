Friday injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LVII bye week

Charles Goldman
·2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their third injury reports ahead of Super Bowl LVII during the bye week. Kansas City had its most intensive practice of the week, while Philadelphia held its first non-walkthrough practice of the week. The first injury report for next week will come on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Here’s a look at the most recent injury reports for both teams down below:

Chiefs

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

QB Patrick Mahomes

Ankle

FP

WR Justin Watson

Illness

FP

RB Jerick McKinnon

Ankles

FP

RB Isiah Pacheco

Wrist

FP

LB Willie Gay Jr.

Shoulder

LP

Questionable

RG Trey Smith

Ankle

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Concussion

DNP

Questionable

WR Kadarius Toney

Ankle/Hamstring

DNP

Questionable

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Knee

DNP

Questionable

WR Mecole Hardman

Pelvis

DNP

Doubtful

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • The team isn’t playing a game this week, obviously. They did, however, release game statuses in estimation if they were playing a game this upcoming Sunday.

  • The latest reports still suggest that WR Mecole Hardman will not play in Super Bowl LVII.

  • Kadarius Toney, JuJu Smith-Schuster and L’Jarius Sneed were all present on Friday, but they did not participate in practice. They’re all still tracking to play in the Super Bowl.

  • Reminder, the Chiefs do not have to report the practice status of RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire until he is activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve.

Eagles

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

OL Landon Dickerson

Elbow/rest

DNP

OT Lane Johnson

Groin/rest

DNP

C Cam Jurgens

Hip/rest

DNP

CB Avonte Maddox

Toe/rest

DNP

DE Robert Quinn

Foot/rest

DNP

CB James Bradberry

Rest

LP

WR A.J. Brown

Rest

LP

DL Fletcher Cox

Rest

LP

DE Brandon Graham

Rest

LP

C Jason Kelce

Rest

LP

OG Isaac Seumalo

Rest

LP

CB Darius Slay

Rest

LP

DE Josh Sweat

Rest

LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Eagles CB Avonte Maddox was spotted in a walking boot ahead of Friday’s practice, but he’s still tracking to play in the Super Bowl.

  • Eight Eagles players were added to the injury report as limited as they were given part of practice off for veteran rest.

  • Philly did not release game statuses in estimation as Kansas City did.

  • For more information on Philadelphia’s injury situation, be sure to visit our friends at Eagles Wire.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

