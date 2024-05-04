Follow-Up Friday: Brooklyn baseball team needs support for growing team

NEW YORK (PIX11)—Katrina Jones from East New York says she’s waited years for a wheelchair-accessible apartment.

She has a progressive neurological disease. Katrina says the two things that make her smile nowadays are her beautiful daughter Geneva and Mary J. Blige’s music.

After our PIX11 News story, we got good news from NYCHA. A spokesperson says, “NYCHA and the PACT partner team have coordinated approval of a transfer for this resident. The team is in the process of identifying a suitable unit and will contact the resident about the next steps shortly.”

Next, Suga Rae Marston is starting a weekly urban farm stand at the Queensbridge houses. It will be just outside the community center at 10-25 41st Ave. It will operate there every Thursday from 3 pm to 5 pm with sliding scale prices. It’s a collaboration between a connected chef and this community champion. The goal is to bring high-quality, local produce to those with limited access to it.

The dynamic Bedstuy Sluggers baseball program keeps winning. Their season has begun, with several exciting wins for their teams. But more importantly, they have expanded the number of children in their program this year to the highest number in their history.

This includes two new teams supporting the children of migrant families who have recently relocated to our city. They need more volunteers. The two new teams are filled with children of migrants, so they need support more than ever before; you can donate here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.