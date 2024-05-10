Fresno State golf continues preparation for Stanford Regional

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State men’s golf team is gearing up for its first NCAA Regional appearance in 14 years.

There’s 14 teams in the field, including Florida State, Ole Miss, Illinois, Texas A&M, Stanford, UCLA, SMU, Missouri, Fresno State, UNLV, Augusta, Liberty, Sacramento State and Siena.

The upcoming trip to Stanford is the 27th all-time team NCAA appearance for the Fresno State men’s golf program.

“We’ve worked so hard as a team this year to get where we are. We knew it was a possibility, but the talent level is as good as its been in some time here at Fresno State” said Chad Spencer, head coach of the Fresno State men’s golf program.

Fresno State will compete May 13-15 at the Stanford Golf Course.

