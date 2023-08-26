Freshman quarterback makes the difference in Lakeland Christian's victory over Frostproof

Lakeland Christian running back Josh Bellamy gets tripped up by Frostproof's TJ Cobb on Friday night at Viking Stadium.

LAKELAND — Lakeland Christian coach Danny Williams was confident in Josh Bellamy and Killian O'Neal that he'd have a fairly solid 1-2 punch in the backfield. What he's quickly learning is that the Vikings will also have a 1-2 punch with the passing game.

On a night in which Lakeland Christian's and Frostproof's running games were nearly even, LCS freshman quarterback Brody Brenneman proved to be the difference in the Vikings' 31-14 victory over Frostproof on Friday night at Viking Stadium.

Bellamy (12 carries, 107 yards) and O'Neal (8-50) combined for 157 yards rushing, while Frostproof senior Donavan Solomon, with 114 yards on 20 carries, led the Bulldogs' ground game that finished with 217 yards — just 83 in the second half.

Solomon's rushing — 85 yards in the first half — led Frostproof to a 14-0 lead, but Bellamy provided the spark that allowed the Vikings to tie the score at halftime.

When each team needed something from its passing game to take the pressure off the running game in the second half, Brenneman stepped up. He completed 10 of 12 passes for 107 yards. His longest completion was a 30-yard pass to Trey Berry in the third quarter that set up a field goal that gave LCS a 24-14 lead. Berry's 57-yard fumble recovery gave LCS a 21-14 lead.

What was key about Brennemen's passing is that they were short swing passes that moved the chains and kept Frostproof's defense on the field.

Frostproof's Donavan Solomon runs through a hole against Lakeland Christian on Friday night.

"He's just a freshman," said LCS coach Danny Williams, who played for Frostproof coach Richie Marsh at Bartow more than two decades ago. "He played in the spring, but this was his first real start. He was a little nervous. He's going to be a heck of a QB. He makes great reads. He's in there because of his decision making is great."

The key plays for Brenneman came in the third quarter. After Lakeland Christian forced a three-and-out on Frostproof's ensuing possession after Berry's fumble return, Brennemen completed four consecutive passes beginning with a 4-yard pass on second-and-8. On third-and-4, he hit Berry for the 30-yard gain. he followed up with completions of 15 yards and 11 yards.

Although the drive stalled at the 3, the field goal put LCS up by two scores.

"They were trying to stop the run," Williams said. "I would too right now. We got to throw the football to show we can throw the football. He did a great job."

Frostproof quarterback Daveon Pittman was 4 of 6 for 49 yards but often was forced to scramble. Normally a wide receiver, Pittman was forced into playing quarterback when senior Caden Marsh broke his ankle in the Kickoff Classic last week.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Freshman QB makes the difference in Lakeland Christian's win over Frostproof