French prospect Melvin Ajinça, a potential first-round pick, to enter 2024 NBA draft

Melvin Ajinça, a 6-foot-7 forward from France, has declared for the 2024 NBA draft after one season with Saint-Quentin in the LNB Pro A, his agent, Bouna Ndiaye, told ESPN on Wednesday.

Ajinça, the cousin of former seven-year veteran Alexis Ajinca, is averaging 10.4 points and 3.3 rebounds on 35.1% shooting from 3-point range. He recently returned from a two-month injury absence and had his best outing on Saturday, recording 19 points and nine rebounds in a win.

He started off the year a bit slow after transitioning to the top league in France but he eventually began to settle in and showcased himself at a high level. His return has helped Saint-Quentin in its attempt to qualify for the playoffs.

NEWS: Melvin Ajinca, a potential first-round pick, is entering the NBA Draft, his agent Bouna Ndiaye told ESPN. Ajinca had a breakout performance at the FIBA U19 World Cup last summer and is having a strong season in Pro A France with Saint-Quentin. pic.twitter.com/rRmGJt4lEm — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 24, 2024

Ajinça, who will turn 20 on the first night of the draft, began playing professionally in 2019 with Centre Fédéral de Basket-ball. He eventually joined Saint-Quentin with the junior team before earning promotion to the senior roster this season.

He is considered a potential first-round pick this year. He brings good size to the next level and is highly touted for his shooting ability with his smooth lefty stroke. He has a quick release and is lethal, at times, coming off screens and on the move.

He leaped up draft boards after a tremendous showing with France last year in the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup alongside Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr. He was the second-leading scorer on the team, averaging 19.3 points and 2.9 rebounds en route to the silver medal.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire