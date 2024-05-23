French Open 2024 men's singles draw, bracket

The 2024 French Open men's singles tournament, which starts Sunday, live on NBC Sports and Peacock, is arguably the most wide open in 20 years.

Rafael Nadal, who won a record 14 French Open titles starting in 2005, may be playing Roland Garros for the final time after being sidelined for most of the last year and a half due to injuries.

Nadal, 37, is unseeded after being sidelined for most of the last year and a half due to injuries. In the first round, he faces No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev, the Tokyo Olympic champion from Germany.

Nadal has played 15 total matches since the start of 2023 and went 5-3 over three clay-court tournaments this spring building up to the French Open.

Novak Djokovic, who won the 2023 French Open in Nadal's absence, is a tenuous top seed. The 36-year-old Serb owns a men’s record 24 Grand Slam singles titles but has yet to make a tournament final this year.

Djokovic and Nadal would meet in the semifinals if they advance that far.

No. 2 seed Jannik Sinner of Italy and No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain each won a Slam in the last year. But each also missed time this spring due to injury.

The top Americans are No. 12 seed Taylor Fritz, No. 14 Tommy Paul and No. 15 Ben Shelton.

No American man has made a French Open men's singles quarterfinal since Andre Agassi in 2003.

2024 French Open Men's Singles Draw