Rafael Nadal delivers French Open masterclass to beat Jannik Sinner and remain on course for 14th title

Rafael Nadal moved through to the French Open quarter-finals after an imperious straight sets win over Jannik Sinner.

The Spaniard, looking to claim a record-extending 14th Roland Garros singles title and become the only man with 21 Grand Slam singles crowns, has won 35 consecutive sets in Paris.

World No 19 Sinner, served for the first set at 5-3 but went on to lose the next eight games fall 7-5 and 4-0 behind.

In fairness to the 19-year-old Italian, he broke Nadal twice to bring himself back into the set but another sloppy service game proved costly and the third seed broke again to lead 5-3 and then seal a commanding lead.

The third set was one way traffic as Nadal unveiled his full repertoire and handed Sinner a lesson in clay court tennis.

And after two hours and twenty minutes he completed victory to take his place in the last eight for the 15th time.

Third seed Nadal will now face Argentine Diego Schwartzman on Wednesday for a place in the semi-finals.

06:03 PM

06:00 PM

Nadal speaks

"It's a pleasure to be back on this court and always a pleasure to play in front of you. I played a very good opponent. I think I started playing well the first couple of games then I played a little bit defensive for the first few games. I think I played a great level of tennis after 4-3 in the second set, so I am very happy about that."

05:47 PM

Nadal* 7-5, 6-3, 6-0 Sinner

Nadal with a backhand long, 15-30. Sinner return long, 30-30. A bit of resistance from Sinner as he hits a smash winner, break point. Careless mistake as he hits a wild backhand.

Match point Nadal. Saved by Sinner as Nadal goes long with a forehand.

Nadal forehand winner, second match point. GAME. SET. MATCH. One final error by Sinner and Nadal completes victory again at Roland Garros.

Jeu, set, match: Nadal @RafaelNadal makes it 35 sets in a row at #RolandGarros as he dismisses Sinner 7-5, 6-3, 6-0. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VALFKoXY8K — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 7, 2021

05:38 PM

Nadal 7-5, 6-3, 5-0 Sinner*

A lack of control has cost Sinner dearly. Has lacked the control and patience at the biggest points. He double faults to get broken for the third time in the set.

Nadal should put him out of his misery in the next game.

05:34 PM

Nadal* 7-5, 6-3, 4-0 Sinner

Arguably Nadal's best game of the match. He's made one of the best young players in the ATP look very average today.

Nadal holds to love.

05:29 PM

Nadal 7-5, 6-3, 3-0 Sinner*

More problems for Sinner as he nets a backhand to gift Nadal two more break points.

He saves the first with a forehand winner as the clock ticks over the two hour mark.

But more bully ball from Nadal draws the error and he breaks for the double break. This match is all but done!

05:25 PM

Nadal* 7-5, 6-3, 2-0 Sinner

A shake of the head from Sinner as Nadal fires another forehand winner beyond him, 30-0. An ace to finish by Nadal.

Must be so demoralising for Sinner.

05:22 PM

Third set: Nadal 7-5, 6-3, 1-0 Sinner*

Break point Nadal as he drills a backhand down the line for a winner. And he closes the game out with a vintage forehand winner down the line.

Nadal in complete control.

05:16 PM

Nadal* 7-5, 6-3 Sinner

Business like finish from Nadal as he holds to love. Brave comeback by Sinner but Nadal is just too solid at the moment.

05:13 PM

Nadal 7-5, 5-3 Sinner*

Sinner double fault, 0-30. Sinner flicks a backhand wide, 0-40. Three break points.

Sinner saves the first. But not the second as he goes long with a backhand. Nadal breaks again and will serve for the match.

05:09 PM

Nadal* 7-5, 4-3 Sinner

A seventh double fault for Nadal, 30-15. The most he's ever hit is eight in a match.

Sinner goes on the attack again and draws the error from Nadal, 30-30. Nadal puts a backhand long, break point Sinner. Nadal finds his first serve when it matters most.

Nadal forehand wide, second break point. Great defence by Sinner, then sprints forward to chase down a Nadal drop shot and he flicks a backhand away for a winner. Stunning turnaround. Did not see this coming 20 minites ago.

05:01 PM

Nadal 7-5, 4-2 Sinner*

Sinner is pumping himself up which is positive to see. He hasn't completely lost his head. A smash winner makes it 40-15. And he holds.

04:57 PM

Nadal* 7-5, 4-1 Sinner

Sinner forehand winner, 15-30. And a very nice drop shot to give him break point.

Wow. Nadal double faults, for the sixth time to gift one of the breaks back to Sinner.

04:52 PM

Nadal 7-5, 4-0 Sinner*

Sinner has well and truly imploded. Another error by him brings up three break points for Nadal.

Sinner saves the first but Nadal is too good on the second as he drills a forehand down the line which the Italian can't get back in play.

04:47 PM

Nadal* 7-5, 3-0 Sinner

A rare error by Nadal as he puts a forehand long. He responds with a volley winner, 40-15.

And a forehand winner to finish. Seven games in a row now.

04:43 PM

Nadal 7-5, 2-0 Sinner*

Nadal smells blood and earns another break point. And he gets the job done with a beautifully constructed point.

One way traffic at the moment.

04:39 PM

Second set: Nadal* 7-5, 1-0 Sinner

Good fight back from Sinner to recover from 40-0 to deuce. But Nadal doesn't crack and holds for his fifth game in a row.

04:28 PM

Nadal 7-5 Sinner*

Sinner's game has gone AWOL at the worst possible time. Nadal drop shot winner, 0-40. Three set points.

Sinner saves the first. But not the second as Nadal's defensive forces the error from Sinner. A topsy turvy set ends with the inevitable outcome.

04:22 PM

Nadal* 6-5 Sinner

Without having to do a great deal, Nadal wins his third game in a row. Pressure back on Sinner with Nadal looking in the mood to punish his young opponent.

04:18 PM

Nadal 5-5 Sinner*

You just knew Nadal was going to dial down and make it very difficult for Sinner and he moves to 0-30. A deep return gets the error from Sinner, three break points.

And a double fault to finish. Awful game from Sinner. Back on serve.

04:14 PM

Nadal* 4-5 Sinner

Nadal gets the job done on his serve with a vintage wide serve and forehand winner combination.

The Spainard had won 32 sets in a row at Roland Garros going into the match. Sinner serves next to end that streak.

04:12 PM

Nadal 3-5 Sinner*

The explosive shot making from Sinner continues at the back of the court. Nadal does drag him to the net and forces a volley error.

But by serviing out to 15, that is Sinner's most comfortable game of the match.

04:07 PM

Nadal* 3-4 Sinner

A little bit of order restored as Nadal holds to love.

04:03 PM

Nadal 2-4 Sinner*

Sinner backhand wide, 0-30. Great recovery by Sinner to make it 30-30 with a huge cross court backhand.

Break point Nadal after he flicks a forehand winner down the line. Sinner saves it with another massive winner, this time with his forehand.

And he holds to consolidate the break.

03:55 PM

Nadal* 2-3 Sinner

Unbelievable hands and reaction time by Nadal to bunt back the ball when it seemed Sinner had to win the point, 15-15.

Nadal double fault, 30-30. Break point Sinner after another nervy error by Nadal.

Sinner goes big and aggressive and Nadal can't handle the firepower and nets.

Three games in a row for the Italian.

03:50 PM

Nadal 2-2 Sinner*

Sinner is bludgeoning the ball right now. Tremendous ball striking. Needs a bit more control because if he makes too many mistakes, Nadal will make him pay.

But for now Sinner holds on to level the set.

03:44 PM

Nadal* 2-1 Sinner

Sinner forces Nadal to 30-30. Important point coming up. Wow. Nadal double fault. Break point for Sinner.

Good rally from Sinner but he puts his backhand wide. Second break point for Sinner as Nadal goes long with a forehand.

Nadal gets Sinner on the run but nets a forehand. We are back on serve.

03:35 PM

Nadal 2-0 Sinner*

Unlike his compatriot Musetti, Sinner has the weapons to hurt Nadal but he's struggling to find his range at the moment. Perhaps going for too much at this early stage and Nadal forces a break point.

Nadal put his return deep and Sinner frames his response. Early advantage for Nadal.

03:30 PM

First set: Rafael Nadal* 1-0 Jannik Sinner (*denotes server)

Perfect start by Nadal as he holds to love. His serve is already firing.

03:27 PM

Nadal wins the coin toss

The defending champion will serve first...

03:16 PM

Next up...

We've just had one all time great against an Italian teen and brace yourself for another as 13-time French Open winner Rafael Nadal takes on Jannik Sinner.

It should be a cracker.

03:09 PM

Classy from Djokovic

02:58 PM

Djokovic 6-7, 6-7, 6-1, 6-0, 4-0 Musetti

GAME. SET. MATCH. Djokovic holds and that's it for Musetti, who retires due to the injury he's suffering from.

02:55 PM

Djokovic 6-7, 6-7, 6-1, 6-0, 3-0 Musetti

That's a wrap on this match as Djokovic gets the double break. To compound the misery for Musetti he seems to be struggling with injury.

In the last 40 points, Djokovic has won 33 of the them.

02:46 PM

Djokovic 6-7, 6-7, 6-1, 6-0, 1-0 Musetti

Miraculous point by Djokovic as he slips, still manages to hit a forehand, guesses right on the Musetti's next shot and recovers to eventually force an error from Musetti. The physio comes out to attend to Djokovic's hand and he is able to continue and break Musetti again.

02:33 PM

Djokovic 6-7, 6-7, 6-1, 6-0 Musetti

It took Musetti over two hours to win the first two sets. Djokovic has won sets three and four in 41 minutes.

Into a fifth set we go...

02:30 PM

Djokovic 6-7, 6-7, 6-1, 5-0 Musetti

Djokovic won SIXTEEN points in a row before Musetti broke the streak. But the world No 1 is in a ruthless mood right now and breaks his opponent for the third time.

The top seed has well and truly arrived.

02:22 PM

Djokovic 6-7, 6-7, 6-1, 3-0 Musetti

This match has completely flipped in the last 30 minutes. Djokovic has gone into ball machine mode and Musetti now has no answer.

Double break for Djokovic. We might as well start the fifth set.

02:14 PM

Djokovic 6-7, 6-7, 6-1 Musetti

This set has gone quickly with Djokovic making adjustments and Musetti understandably not maintaining the ridiculous level he was at.

Djokovic is swinging freely after so much tension early. The third set took just 23 minutes.

02:05 PM

Djokovic 6-7, 6-7, 3-1 Musetti

All it takes is a slight drop in level and the best players pounce on it. Errors have crept into Musetti's game and Djokovic has taken advantage to give himself a foothold in the match.

01:59 PM

Djokovic 6-7, 6-7, 2-0 Musetti

Is this the start of the comeback? Djokovic breaks after a below par service game by Musetti.

01:47 PM

Djokovic 6-7, 6-7 Musetti - TIEBREAK

Musetti forehand too strong for Djokovic, 0-1. Djokovic drop shot into the net, 0-2. Amazing hands from Musetti and his lob drops in the corner, 0-3. Djokovic backhand long, 0-4. Musetti forehand long, 1-4. Djokovic backhand long, 1-5.

Djokovic backhand wide, 1-6. Djokovic forehand winner, 2-6. Djokovic return long, 2-7.

01:41 PM

Djokovic 6-7, 6-6 Musetti

Another tiebreak between the two men as Djokovic holds to love. Musetti couldn't do it again could he?

01:40 PM

Djokovic 6-7, 5-6 Musetti

The Italian books himself another tiebreak. Puts the pressure on Djokovic to hold serve now and not fall two sets down.

01:26 PM

Djokovic 6-7, 4-4 Musetti

Into the business end of the set. Can Musetti continue holding his nerve.

01:10 PM

Djokovic 6-7, 2-3 Musetti

Djokovic isn't one of the mentally toughest players to ever pick up a racket for nothing. And he break back to love.

01:06 PM

Djokovic 6-7, 1-3 Musetti

Musetti breaks. Djokovic's game has deserted him for the moment as he struggles to cope with Musetti's sliced backhand.

Djokovic gets rid of the hat he was wearing.

01:00 PM

Djokovic 6-7, 1-2 Musetti

Musetti is the real deal. More experienced players than him would have crumbled by now but he is in complete control of himself.

I get the feeling Djokovic is simmering. Will he explode emotionally?

12:43 PM

Djokovic 6-7 Musetti - TIEBREAK

Defensive Musetti lob goes wide, 1-0. Musetti flick down the line is wide, 2-0. Djokovic backhand long, 2-1. Musetti forehand flies long, 3-1. Musetti backhand goes wide, 4-1. Musetti backhand winner down the line, 4-2.

Another Musetti backhand winner down the line, 4-3. Djokovic backhand into the net, 4-4. Defensive Musetti backhand into the net, 5-4. Musetti backhand winner, 5-5. Djokovic forehand into the net, 5-6. Djokovic forehand winner, 6-6.

Djokovic forehand wide, 6-7. Djokovic drop shot winner, 7-7. Musetti forehand winner, 7-8. Booom Musetti forehand winner, 7-9.

12:28 PM

Djokovic 6-6 Musetti

Pressure? What pressure? Musetti holds to 15 and we are into a tiebreak. Great tennis.

12:24 PM

Djokovic 6-5 Musetti

Djokovic guarantees himself a tiebreak. Musetti serving next to take his place in it.

Pressure moments coming up.

12:12 PM

Djokovic 4-4 Musetti

The likelihood is Djokovic will find a way to break down Musetti but right now he's being tested for the first time in the tournament.

The Italian is playing with great imagination to go with the power.

11:59 AM

Djokovic 3-2 Musetti

Remember when I said Musetti was playing well? He still is and he breaks back as Djokovic blinks on break point and nets a backhand. Very interesting contest so far.

11:48 AM

Djokovic 3-1 Musetti

That strong start By Musetti I was talking to you about? Forget I said anything. Musetti is broken to love.

11:43 AM

Djokovic 2-1 Musetti

Confident start by Musetti, who holds to 15 in his opening service game but Djokovic leads the set. Musetti is striking the ball confidently and his groundstrokes are holding up well so far amid the consistency from Djokovic.

The match is yet to explode to life but it is early days.

11:24 AM

Next up!

World No 1 and top seed Novak Djokovic strides onto court for his match with Italian teen Lorenzo Musetti.

Djokovic is yet to drop a set in the tournament and is the heavy favourite for this one but don't count out Musetti.

11:13 AM

High praise

Wow! @CocoGauff a stunning performance! Into the quarters! Beautiful to watch..👏 — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) June 7, 2021

11:06 AM

GAME. SET. MATCH

It is all over on Chatrier. Gauff completes a breathtaking performance, winning 6-3 6-1.

“I’m super happy, I played really well today,” she says. That is an understatement!

At the age of 17 years 86 days, @CocoGauff is the youngest player to reach the quarterfinals of the women's singles at a Grand Slam since Nicole Vaidisova - who reached the quarterfinals at #RolandGarros in 2006 aged 17 years 44 days. — ITF Media (@ITFMedia) June 7, 2021

10:53 AM

Insurance break

Gauff breaks Jabeur again to lead 4-1. Jabeur's shoulders have completely slumped now. She has no answer to the brilliance of Gauff at the moment.

Such an aggressive, controlled and confident performance.

10:50 AM

10:41 AM

One way traffic

Gauff claims the first set 6-3 and breaks Jabeur in the opening game of the second set. The American teen is on fire at the moment.

10:31 AM

Gauff a game away from the set

Gauff continues her purposeful start to lead 5-2. Jabeur is coming into the match now with her dropshot in particular causing damage.

10:24 AM

Coco on a roll

Brilliant start to the match by Gauff. She breaks Jabeur in her opening service game, consolidates the break and now leads 4-1.

This 17-year-old is not overawed by anything.

10:19 AM

Upset alert

Stunning first result of the day as Barbora Krejcikova wins her ninth straight match to knock out Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-0.

Achievement unlocked 🔓@BKrejcikova needs just over an hour to dismantle Stephens 6-2, 6-0 and reach her first Grand Slam singles quarter-final. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/tyJCG9Rzjt — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 7, 2021

10:12 AM

Today's schedule

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER

Ons Jabeur v Coco Cauff

Novak Djokovic v Lorenzo Musetti

Rafael Nadal v Jannik Sinner

Marta Kostyuk v Iga Swiatek

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN

Sloane Stephens v Barbora Krejcikova

Diego Schwartzman v Jan-Lennard Struff

Sofia Kenin v Maria Sakkari

10:00 AM

Good morning

Hello and welcome to coverage of day nine of the French Open in Paris .

It is set to be another intriguing day at Roland Garros with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Sofia Kenin and Coco Gauff all in action and aiming for a place in the quarter-finals.

One player who won't be involved is Roger Federer after he withdrew from the tournament on Sunday.

The Swiss took three hours to beat Dominik Koepfer in four sets on Saturday night and cited the need to be cautious with his body after just his sixth match since January 2020 due to injury.

The 39-year-old's decision has divided some fans and commentators but 18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert believes Federer had earned the right to do what was best for him.

"I that Roger has earned the right to do anything he wants in tennis right now," she told Eurosport.

"He has played three matches and last night was a very long match. He said I am going to see how my body feels, he’s 39 years old, he went into this tournament for practice matches and I think he surprised himself how well he did. I honestly don’t think he expected to get to the second week.

"Wimbledon is his dream, that’s the golden tournament for him and that’s where his game with the less rallies, more about serving, quicker points, and that’s truly what his goal is. He should be excused for any withdrawal he has."

Replying to a tweet from a user who said Federer was "disrespectful" to other players for "using" the French Open to gain fitness, Andy Murray said: "In basketball, football etc when returning from injury players are given reduced minutes to build up their fitness.

"In tennis you don't have that luxury of just playing a set in first match then 2 sets the next etc and building up that way.

"I'd argue that it's quite risky to play multiple 4hr matches in a row in your 2nd tournaments back in 18 months so to me it makes sense to be reactive based on how your body feels, length of matches etc (sic)."