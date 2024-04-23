French forward Olivier Giroud set for Los Angeles FC move

Olivier Giroud is France's record goal scorer (FRANCK FIFE)

France's record goal scorer Olivier Giroud has reached agreement with Los Angeles FC to join the Major League Soccer club this summer, sources close to the player confirmed on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old, whose contract with Italian club AC Milan expires at the end of the season, has committed to an 18-month deal with the Californian club starting on August 1, according to reports in France.

LAFC will be the eighth club that 2018 World Cup winner Giroud has played for over two decades.

He started his career at French side Grenoble, playing for Istres and Tours before his breakthrough with Montpellier where he won the Ligue 1 title in 2012.

Giroud then spent nine seasons in England, with Arsenal from 2012 to 2018 followed by three seasons with London rivals Chelsea, where he won the Champions League in 2021.

A move to Italy in 2021 saw him win the Serie A title with Milan the following year.

Giroud is France's all-time top scorer with 57 goals in 131 games.

At LAFC, he will join his best friend on the national team, former captain Hugo Lloris, who retired from international football after France were beaten by Argentina in the final of the 2022 World Cup.

Goalkeeper Lloris joined LAFC from Tottenham last December.

