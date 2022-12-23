'This is going too far' – French FA express frustration over Martinez's taunting of Mbappe

Emiliano "Dibu" Martinez was received and cheered by a crowd in his hometown, in Mar del Plata - Mariano Sanchez/Getty Images

The French FA have made an official complaint over Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's continued taunting of Kylian Mbappe.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper repeatedly took aim at Mbappe after his side beat France on penalties after a dramatic 3-3 draw in Sunday's World Cup final.

Martinez first called for "a moment's silence" for Mbappe during dressing room celebrations after the game in Qatar, before continuing in the same vein when Argentina returned to Buenos Aires for a victory parade.

There Martinez carried around a doll with Mbappe's face taped to it, despite standing next to the Frenchman's team-mate at Paris St-Germain, Lionel Messi.

Martinez - who also caused shock with a lewd gesture with the Golden Glove trophy when he was awarded it after the final - has been heavily criticised, and Noel Le Graet, the President of the French FA, has written a letter to his Argentine counterpart, Claudio Tapia, to complain.

Emiliano Martinez - Alex Livesey/Getty Images

"I wrote to my counterpart from the Argentine Federation," he told Ouest-France. "I find these excesses abnormal, in the context of a sports competition, and I find it difficult to understand.

"This is going too far. Mbappé's behaviour has been exemplary."

The French Sports Minister has also suggested they may make a formal complaint over Martinez's actions.

"I am not ruling out discussing this with my counterpart," Amelie Oudea-Castera told RTL Radio. "I find all of this quite pitiful," she added.

Martinez emerged as one of the heroes for Argentina, firstly for making a stunning stop in the final moments of extra-time from Randal Kolo Muani, and then for his antics in the penalty shootout.

Martinez saved from Kingsley Coman and then employed a number of intimidatory tactics - including throwing the ball away as he approached the penalty spot - that appeared to lead to Aurelien Tchouameni shooting wide.

Argentina won the shootout 4-2 to win their first World Cup since 1986 and spark wild scenes of joy back in Argentina.