Advertisement
Breaking News:

Police report released from Scheffler incident, officer hospitalized

‘#freescottie’: PGA Tour, LIV Golf players react to Scottie Scheffler’s arrest at 2024 PGA Championship

tim schmitt
·1 min read
3

It’s been a surreal day at the 2024 PGA Championship in Valhalla, to say the least.

Scottie Scheffler was detained, handcuffed, arrested and booked by Louisville police early Friday morning — the video of that moment was captured by ESPN’s Jeff Darlington — as the second round of the major golf tournament was delayed.

After the incident, which stemmed from Scheffler driving past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club, golfers from around the world reacted on X (formerly Twitter) as the news continued to break on social media.

Here’s a sampling of what many of them said, including — it was inevitable, wasn’t it? — #FreeScottie:

Kevin Kisner

Ben An

Graeme McDowell

Cameron Percy

Bernd Wiesberger

Min Woo Lee

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek