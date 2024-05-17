‘#freescottie’: PGA Tour, LIV Golf players react to Scottie Scheffler’s arrest at 2024 PGA Championship

It’s been a surreal day at the 2024 PGA Championship in Valhalla, to say the least.

Scottie Scheffler was detained, handcuffed, arrested and booked by Louisville police early Friday morning — the video of that moment was captured by ESPN’s Jeff Darlington — as the second round of the major golf tournament was delayed.

After the incident, which stemmed from Scheffler driving past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club, golfers from around the world reacted on X (formerly Twitter) as the news continued to break on social media.

Here’s a sampling of what many of them said, including — it was inevitable, wasn’t it? — #FreeScottie:

Kevin Kisner

My opinion, the other 155 players put the cop up to this so they might be able to finally win one. — Kevin Kisner (@K_Kisner) May 17, 2024

Ben An

Scottie’s mugshot is probably the last thing I would have expected to see #freescottie — Byeong Hun An (@ByeongHunAn) May 17, 2024

Graeme McDowell

Cancel that 65. Holy sheet. https://t.co/ITqUQqUuGs — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) May 17, 2024

Cameron Percy

I have done what Scotty did many times. Traffic in front of course always a nightmare. Usually they see the courtesy car and let you through. Normally….. — cameron percy (@cameronpercy1) May 17, 2024

