‘#freescottie’: PGA Tour, LIV Golf players react to Scottie Scheffler’s arrest at 2024 PGA Championship
It’s been a surreal day at the 2024 PGA Championship in Valhalla, to say the least.
Scottie Scheffler was detained, handcuffed, arrested and booked by Louisville police early Friday morning — the video of that moment was captured by ESPN’s Jeff Darlington — as the second round of the major golf tournament was delayed.
After the incident, which stemmed from Scheffler driving past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club, golfers from around the world reacted on X (formerly Twitter) as the news continued to break on social media.
Here’s a sampling of what many of them said, including — it was inevitable, wasn’t it? — #FreeScottie:
Kevin Kisner
My opinion, the other 155 players put the cop up to this so they might be able to finally win one.
— Kevin Kisner (@K_Kisner) May 17, 2024
Ben An
Scottie’s mugshot is probably the last thing I would have expected to see #freescottie
— Byeong Hun An (@ByeongHunAn) May 17, 2024
Graeme McDowell
Cancel that 65. Holy sheet. https://t.co/ITqUQqUuGs
— Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) May 17, 2024
Cameron Percy
I have done what Scotty did many times. Traffic in front of course always a nightmare. Usually they see the courtesy car and let you through. Normally…..
— cameron percy (@cameronpercy1) May 17, 2024
Bernd Wiesberger
#FreeScottie 😂🙈
— Bernd Wiesberger (@BWiesberger) May 17, 2024
Min Woo Lee
— Min Woo Lee (@Minwoo27Lee) May 17, 2024