Free Agency Matchmaking: Best landing spots for top QBs, RBs, WRs

No need to wait until next week for free agency to start, we tell you where everyone is going right now. Fantasy expert Tera Roberts joins Matt Harmon for our annual free agency matchmaking show. Harmon and Roberts react to the franchise tag deadline and other major pre-free agency moves that have taken place earlier this week.

Harmon and Roberts then predict where the top free agent QBs land. Both believe Kirk Cousins has played his last snap in Minnesota. Both see wild seasons ahead in Denver and a bizarre offseason for Russell Wilson.

The two then predict where the top RB free agents land in what is being called the 'greatest running back free agent class of all-time'. Roberts predicts a massive splash signing for the Dallas Cowboys and both believe Houston snags a top guy to take them over the top. Harmon also shares where he thinks Austin Ekeler lands.

To end the show, Harmon predicts where the top WRs land and makes a plea for the New York Jets to go after one of the top guys in this year's free agent class. The two also share where the top TEs may land.

1:45 - Tag deadline reaction

7:42 - Bucs sign Mike Evans, Houston keeps Schultz

11:00 - The Russell Wilson era in Denver is officially over

13:40 - Quick shoutout to Jason Kelce

14:45 - FA Matchmaking show is here

15:00 - QB FA Matchmaking

43:25 - RB FA Matchmaking

50:41 - WR FA Matchmaking

1:04:55 - TE FA Matchmaking

