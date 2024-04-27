Franz Wagner scores 34, leads Magic to second straight rout of Cavaliers to tie series at 2-2

Franz Wagner had 34 points and 13 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic held the Cleveland Cavaliers scoreless for a second-half stretch of almost seven minutes Saturday in a 112-89 victory that tied the Eastern Conference first-round series at 2-2.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Wagner had 10 points in the first five minutes of the third quarter, matching Cleveland’s total for the entire period, when the Magic outscored them 37-10 and turned what had been a nine-point halftime deficit into their second straight romp.

Jonathan Isaac (14 points, including Orlando’s only two 3-pointers of the first half) and Markelle Fultz (12 points, four rebounds) gave the Magic major help off the bench. Paolo Banchero, who had 35 points in Orlando’s 121-83 win in Game 3 on Thursday night, finished with nine points and five assists.

Jarrett Allen had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell had 18 points, all in the first half, and six assists.

Game 4 of the series will be Tuesday night in Cleveland, where the No. 4-seeded Cavaliers won the first two before getting blown out twice in Florida.

Read: Magic cruise to a 121-83 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers

Mitchell, who shot 5 for 14, led the Cavaliers to a 60-51 halftime lead.

The Magic survived four turnovers each by Banchero and Jalen Suggs in the first quarter and tied it 41-41 midway through the second quarter. Mitchell’s only 3-pointer launched a 9-0 Cleveland run and the Cavs made 13 of 18 shots in a 37-point second period.

Wagner opened the second half by converting a Cleveland turnover into a layup and hitting a jump shot from the free throw line. He added a 3-pointer and a three-point play on a five-minute 17-6 run that put Orlando up 68-67.

The Magic finished the quarter with 14 straight points, and three straight baskets by Wagner stretched their lead to 24 early in the fourth quarter.

Read: How the Florida NFL Teams are preparing for tonights draft

Max Strus’ 3-pointer with 5:26 left in the third quarter accounted for the Cavs’ final points of the period. They did not score again until Caris LeVert’s jumper with 10:40 left in the fourth.

The game included several minor skirmishes, including a Suggs-Darius Garland face-to-face confrontation and a fourth-quarter flagrant foul on Strus for holding up Cole Anthony on a dunk attempt.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.