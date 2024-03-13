Franklin boys basketball upends Catholic Memorial in Division 1 state semifinals

TAUNTON - Andrew O’Neill held his hands out practically begging.

Catholics Memorial left the Franklin senior alone in the corner scrambling for steals. The Knights needed chaos. They trimmed a 16-point Franklin lead to just seven with 3 minutes, 13 seconds left in Tuesday’s Division 1 boy’s basketball state semifinal.

The Panthers held the throttle in second gear for most of the second half, refusing to cater to CM’s desired pace.

Amid the cacophony of a sold out gym, O’Neill radiated calm. The Panthers only starter not named a Hockomock All-Star made himself a threat.

Fellow Franklin senior Sean O’Leary lobbed him a comfortable pass, and O’Neill raised and fired in one motion. The shot hit the inside of the rim and dropped straight down the through the net for a double-digit lead with 1:24 left. His third triple of the second half sent Catholic Memorial fans to the exits.

Franklin senior captain Andrew O'Neill shoots for 3 points as BC High junior James Jones closes in, during the Division 1 Elite 8 game at Franklin High, March 9, 2024. The Panthers beat the Eagles, 66-49.

"It felt like a lot of hard work paid off. I was so happy to be a part of sending this team to the state championship," O'Neill said. "I've lived here all my life. Being able to contribute is just amazing."

Franklin celebrated its 66-52 victory shortly after. The third-seeded Panthers (25-1) will face either No. 1 seed and defending state champion Worcester North or No. 5 Xaverian in the state final at the Tsongas Center in Lowell at a time and date to be determined. It’s Franklin’s third state final appearance, but the Panthers, on a 21-game winning streak, are still searching for their first crown.

Staying in gear

Franklin, which remained undefeated against in-state competition, led for most of the game after an early Henry DiGiorgio 3-pointer. He hit three in the first half and scored 11 in the game.

Different Panthers shouldered the scoring burden for different stretches. Five reached double figures led by captain Sean O’Leary’s 17 points. DiGiorgio was center stage in the first half, as Franklin kept the Knights at arm's length.

O'Neill opened the second half with back to back 3s, while Bradley Herndon poured in eight of his 13 points in the third quarter.

"Those two guys have been so big for us all year," Franklin coach CJ Neely said. "I couldn't be happier for a guy like AO, in a moment like tonight he was awesome."

He was also the primary defender on CM stellar freshman Josiah Adamson, who scored 17 points but labored for every one of them.

Franklin (25-1) ballooned its four-point halftime lead to 10 in the first four minutes of the third quarter and got it to 16 by the start of the fourth. The Panthers never rushed, though, despite the destination appearing close. They turned down opportunities in transition and ran their offense.

"It's difficult. We've got a mature group here, and CM is a very talented group, we know they can score in bunches," O'Leary said. "We had to take it one play at a time and play until the clock is zero."

Franklin senior captain Sean O'Leary drives to the basket under pressure from BC High junior Julian Sustache during the Division 1 Elite 8 game at Franklin High, March 9, 2024. The Panthers beat the Eagles, 66-49.

O'Leary dropped in a layup through contact during that stretch and screamed as he chest bumped his teammates.

"It's my senior year, we've got one game left. I'm trying to go out there and give it my all," he said. "I want to show my teammates how hard I play so they an feed off my energy."

Last gasp

CM's scoring bunches emerged over the last half of the fourth quarter. CM's Ryan Higgins drained a fallaway 3 with 3:34 left to make it 59-47, and the Knights scored eight in a row to get within 69-52.

"We were nervous for a sec, but coach called a really god timeout and got us to reset, reminded us what got us to that point," O'Neill said.

Then O'Neill cashed in the Panthers' final basket to secure a trip to the final.

"That was a big weight lifted off our shoulders," O'Leary said. "It's so tough to play with those big leads like that, whether to be aggressive and continue to score or sit back and control the pace of the game. That really sealed the deal."

Franklin exacted a measure of revenge over Catholic Memorial, who knocked the Panthers out in the Sweet 16 in 2022. Now they just have one game left to make more history.

"I've been working for this since seventh grade," O'Leary said. "We're going to go get it."

