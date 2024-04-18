Frankfurt extend contract with right back Chandler

Frankfurt's Timothy Chandler reacts during the Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and VfL Wolfsburg at Deutsche Bank Park. Chandler has extended his contract with Eintracht Frankfurt by a further year until the end of the 2024-25 season, the Bundesliga club said on 18 April. Arne Dedert/dpa

Frankfurt-born Timothy Chandler has extended his contract with Eintracht Frankfurt by a further year until the end of the 2024-25 season, the Bundesliga club said on Thursday.

"Eintracht Frankfurt is my home, my second family. I can’t wait to wear the eagle on my chest again next season," Chandler said.

The player joined Frankfurt as a 10-year-old, rising through the youth ranks at the club before signing for Nuremberg in 2010. After four seasons, he returned to his boyhood club in 2014 and went on to help Frankfurt win the German Cup in 2018 and the Europa League in 2022.

"Timmy is a role model and an important player for us. For our young players in particular, he’s a useful person to talk to on the pitch and in the dressing room. He manages to motivate people through his positive energy," Frankfurt board member for sport Markus Krösche said.