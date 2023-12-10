Frank Wycheck, former Titans tight end and 'Music City Miracle' star, dies at 52

Wycheck's lateral to Kevin Dyson on Jan. 8, 2000 made the 'Music City Miracle' possible

Frank Wycheck died in his Tennessee home on Saturday. (Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Former Tennessee Titans tight end Frank Wycheck has died at 52 years old.

Wycheck's family confirmed his death Sunday morning in a statement shared by the Titans.

“At this time, it appears Wycheck fell inside his Chattanooga, TN home and hit his head Saturday morning,” the statement reads. "He was found unresponsive that afternoon.”

Per the statement, the family "plans to work with experts for ongoing brain injury (TBI) and CTE research.”

Wycheck played 11 seasons in the NFL from 1993-2003. He started his career in Washington for two seasons before joining the Houston Oilers in 1995. He remained with the franchise when it moved and became the Titans in 1997 and through the end of his career.

Wycheck made three Pro Bowls from 1998-2000 and was named All-Pro in 2000. He threw the lateral in the famed "Music City Miracle," a kickoff return for a touchdown that secured a wild-card win for the Titans over the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs after the 1999 season.

On the play, fullback Lorenzo Neal took the kickoff with the Titans trailing 16-15 and 16 seconds remaining in regulation. He handed the ball to Wycheck, who ran right, then turned around and threw a cross-field lateral to receiver Kevin Dyson. Dyson then ran 75 yards down the left sideline untouched for the winning touchdown.

Started off the music city miracle. RIPpic.twitter.com/SjVohgT0xD — matt (@OCPDesigns) December 10, 2023

The Titans advanced to the Super Bowl that season, where they lost to the famed "Greatest Show on Turf" St. Louis Rams.

Wycheck finished his career with 505 receptions for 5,126 yards and 28 touchdowns. He led the Titans in receiving for three seasons from 1999-2001. He caught most of those passes from MVP quarterback Steve McNair, who was killed in a shooting in 2009.

Wycheck is a member of the Titans' Ring of Honor and the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. He played in college at Maryland, and the Terrapins also offered a remembrance on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Maryland Football mourns the loss of Terrapin legend Frank Wycheck



Our thoughts are with his family and friends pic.twitter.com/fKuA0orm7Y — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 10, 2023

After his playing career, Wycheck worked as a radio broadcaster calling Titans games and hosted a sports talk show in Nashville.

He is survived by his daughters Deanna and Madison, and grandchildren Leo, Stevie and August.