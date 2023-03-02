Frank Pollack confirms Alex Cappa would have played in Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals fans already knew right guard Alex Cappa might have been able to return from injury had the team advanced to the Super Bowl.

Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack has now confirmed that idea while chatting with reporters at the scouting combine, saying Cappa was “hellbent” on getting out there.

“He was gonna be back if we made it to the final game,” Pollack said, according to CLNS Media’s Mike Petraglia. “He might have been a little limited that week in practice, but he was going to be out there.”

Pollack also heaped praise on Cappa, who he says was playing at a Pro Bowl level before the injury.

As an aside, Pollack also said left tackle Jonah Williams would have also potentially been available for the Super Bowl. Notably, Williams also recently came up in a discussion with another Bengals coach who confirmed they won’t make him move positions next year, his final season under contract.

