Frank Ntilikina heading to Mavs

Marc Stein: The Mavericks have emerged as the likely next destination for former Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina, league sources say.



Dan Favale @danfavale

when you no longer have to worry about frank ntilikina guarding you in a game pic.twitter.com/Pht4PZZaLY – 10:36 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Mavericks have emerged as the likely next destination for former Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina, league sources say. – 10:20 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

spent the past three-plus hours trying to figure out whether to tweet “the aaron gordon extension is perfectly fine” or “$88m is a lot for six ppg when it matters most” and couldn’t decide so i’m rolling with “somebody sign frank ntilikina already” instead – 7:10 PM

More on this storyline

Marc Stein: Dallas is expected to sign Ntilikina in coming days, league sources say, after the Mavericks were widely expected to draft him in 2017. Ntilikina went No. 8 overall to the Knicks; Dallas selected Dennis Smith Jr. at No. 9. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / September 14, 2021

Former 8th pick and the New York Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina could be back playing in Europe. On Saturday, the head coach of Virtus Bologna, Sergio Scariolo, revealed that Nico Mannion will miss the beginning of the season and that the club is looking for a replacement. According to the Gazzetta dello Sport and La Repubblica, Ntilikina is one of the Virtus’ targets. However, reports say that the French point guard is not the first name on the Italian club list. -via BasketNews / September 5, 2021

Keith Smith: The New York Knicks have renounced the free agent rights to Frank Ntilikina. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / August 11, 2021