Frank Kaminsky inks one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, former Badgers big man Frank Kaminsky has agreed to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks after spending his last three seasons in Phoenix.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic also reported his one-year deal would be worth the veterans minimum.

Last season, the 7-foot, 240-pound center averaged 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in just over 20 minutes per game before suffering a stress reaction in his right knee that would require surgery.

Wojnarowski also mentions that the former Wooden Award recipient has fully recovered from his right knee surgery and will be available once camp begins. He’ll join an Atlanta Hawks frontcourt that includes John Collins, Clint Capela, and Onyeka Okongwu.

A native of Lisle, Illinois, Kaminsky finished his senior season at UW, averaging 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.5 blocks on 41% shooting from beyond the arc.

Kaminsky, who is 29 years of age, joins rookie Johnny Davis as the only Badgers currently on an NBA roster.

