Francisco Lindor's walk-off two-run double pushes Mets to thrilling 7-6 win over Cubs

The Mets rallied for a thrilling 7-6 walk-off win over the Chicago Cubs in the series finale of a four-game set on Thursday afternoon at Citi Field.

Here are some takeaways...

- Francisco Lindor didn’t initially receive the start in this one, but he ended up playing a huge role off the bench. Making just the seventh pinch-hit appearance of his career, the star shortstop lined a massive two-run double down the right-field line in the bottom of the sixth. Despite feeling the ill-effect of his illness, he remained in the game and played hero again a little later on, lining another two-run double this time to left field to walk off the Cubs and secure the series split.

- Brandon Nimmo also enjoyed himself a nice day at the plate with a pair of run-scoring hits in both the fifth and sixth innings. The star outfielder has gotten off to a bit of a slow start this season, but he's been showing some positive signs at the plate, hitting .320 with a homer, two doubles, three walks, five RBI, a .393 OBP, and a .913 OPS over his last seven games.

- Adrian Houser did well to limit the damage early on in this one, but things finally caved in on him in the fifth inning, as Christopher Morel's two-out three-run homer created some separation for Chicago. The righty finished with four runs allowed on four hits while walking four and striking out just two across five innings of work. He's now allowed at least four runs in four on his six starts this season and he's pitched to a brutal 8.16 ERA and 1.80 WHIP.

- The Mets’ bullpen was solid yet again in this one, as Jake Diekman and Reed Garrett combined to throw a pair of scoreless innings after New York evened things up. After a rough outing his last time out, Edwin Diaz rebounded nicely, as he kept the Cubs off the board with a pair of scoreless innings of his own.

Both Diaz and lefty Danny Young, who made his big-league debut in the 11th, were helped out by some tremendous defense. The duo of Starling Marte and Omar Narvaez teamed up with a pair of terrific plays at the plate to erase runners trying to score on knocks to shallow right in both the tenth and eleventh innings. Young went on to earn his first career win and Marte became the first Mets outfielder with multiple assists in extra innings in the same game since Endy Chavez.

- Joey Wendle, who initially received the start in place of Lindor, had another shaky day in the field. With runners on first and second and just one out, Nick Madrigal hit a slow roller up the middle that Wendle decided not to charge, and Patrick Wisdom just beat the throw to second to load the bases. A batter later, Pete Crow-Armstrong rolled a grounder to second which should've ended the inning, but instead, it brought home the first run of the afternoon.

- Brett Baty, on the other hand, continued his tremendous defensive campaign with a pair of slick plays at the hot corner. He started the afternoon by robbing the speedy Nico Hoerner of an infield single with a nifty barehanded play. A few innings later he laid out and made a tremendous diving stop to start an inning-ending double play, helping Houser escape a one-out jam of his own making.

- Pete Alonso's offensive struggles continued, as he finished 0-for-5 with a trio of strikeouts, one of which came in the bottom of the tenth. The ice cold slugger is now 1-for-24 with eight strikeouts over his last seven games with the one hit being his 200th career homer, which came in Saturday's loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

- Despite the win, the Mets' early-season struggles with holding runners on continued, as they allowed five more stolen bases with Narvaez behind the plate in this one, increasing the season total to 41-in-42 attempts.

MVP of the Game: Francisco Lindor

Despite not receiving the start, Lindor served as the difference-maker in this one, driving in four of New York's seven runs off the bench including the game-winning hit.

The star shortstop has struggled mightily at the plate this season, but perhaps this is the type of effort that could get him going.

Highlights

Upcoming schedule

The Mets head out on a six-game roadtrip starting at Tropicana Field as they take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at 6:50 p.m.

Jose Quintana will look to build off his stellar eight-inning performance against right-hander Aaron Civale (2-2, 5.06 ERA).