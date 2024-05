Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor exited Wednesday's game against the Cubs ahead of the top of the third inning due to flu-like symptoms.

He was replaced at shortstop by Joey Wendle.

Lindor popped out to shortstop in the first inning in his only plate appearance of the night.

After starting to heat up, Lindor has been in a rut over his last four games.

In that span, Lindor is 2-for-18 with two walks and five strikeouts.