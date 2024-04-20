Francisco Alvarez leaves Mets game vs. Dodgers with thumb injury

Francisco Alvarez exited Friday’s game against the Dodgers in the second inning after he appeared to injure his left thumb while running the bases.

In the second inning, Alvarez hit a soft grounder up the first-base line when Dodgers catcher Will Smith overthrew Freddie Freeman. Alvarez turned the corner to head to second base, but stumbled and seemingly jammed his thumb trying to prevent himself from stumbling.

The Mets catcher initially stayed in the game after being evaluated by trainers and scored on a single from Harrison Bader, but was replaced by Omar Narvaez in the bottom half of the inning.

The 23-year-old appeared to hurt the same thumb also sliding into second base on Wednesday. In that same game, he was also hit in the left hand on a swing in the third inning, prompting the trainers to check on him but he remained in the game.

Alvarez is hitting .236/.288/.364 with a home run and eight RBI this season.