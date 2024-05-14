France forward Giroud to join Los Angeles Football Club from Milan

France's Olivier Giroud gestures during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soccer match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium. Tom Weller/dpa

France record scorer Olivier Giroud will join Los Angeles Football Club in summer in a move from AC Milan, the Major League Soccer club said on Tuesday.

The LA club said that Giroud will receive a contract until the end of the 2025 season, with an option for 2026, naming him "one of the greatest goal-scorers of his generation."

Giroud, 37, had previously announced he would leave Milan after the season for the MLS but his future club was not known until Tuesday.

“I am delighted and excited to join LAFC. I can’t wait to get to Los Angeles and to play in front of the 3252 [fan union] and all of the incredible fans,” he said in a club statement.

Giroud won the 2018 World Cup as part of his 131 caps during which he scored a national record 57 goals.

He played at Milan since 2021, winning the Serie A title in his first season.

In the past he won the 2021 Champions League, 2019 Europa League and 2018 FA Cup with Chelsea, plus three more FA Cups between 2014 and 2017 with Arsenal, and the French League with Montpellier in 2012.