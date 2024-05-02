France defender Hernandez set to miss Euro 2024

Marseille-born Lucas Hernandez has played for Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain [Getty Images]

France defender Lucas Hernandez is set to miss Euro 2024 after sustaining a knee injury during Paris St-Germain's Champions League semi-final against Borussia Dortmund.

The 28-year-old was substituted in the 42nd minute of PSG's 1-0 defeat in Dortmund and a subsequent MRI scan showed he had torn the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee.

PSG said Hernandez will have surgery "in the next few days" but did not put a timescale on his recovery.

Players with ACL injuries are typically ruled out for six to eight months, though rehabilitation in some cases can take longer.

Hernandez won the World Cup with France in 2018 and has been capped 37 times by Les Bleus.

He was part of France's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but ruptured his ACL in the first group match against Australia and did not feature in the remainder of the tournament.

The 2024 European Championship in Germany starts on Friday, 14 June.