Foye Oluokun wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week

The Falcons defense held an undermanned Lions offense to 16 points in their Week 16 win, but Detroit had the ball in the red zone with a chance to steal the game in the final seconds.

That’s when inside linebacker Foye Oluokun had enough and picked off Lions quarterback Tim Boyle to seal a 20-16 Falcons win. Oluokun also led the team with 14 tackles and earned the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award for his performance.

Foye Oluokun is the NFC Defensive Player of the Week 👏 Congratulations, @foyelicious! — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 29, 2021

Atlanta is 7-8 and still alive in the NFC playoff race thanks to Oluokun’s interception. For the year, the Falcons linebacker has 166 tackles (88 solo), two interceptions, two sacks, seven QB hits and four passes defended.

Oluokun is the second defender to bring home the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Week award. Deion Jones won the award back in Week 7 after the team’s win over the Dolphins.

All the angles of Foye's walk-off pick 📽 📺: #ATLvsBUF 1pm Sunday on FOX pic.twitter.com/WfLyfxEKR2 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 27, 2021

Related

PFF projects QB Kenny Pickett to Atlanta in new mock draft Pitts closing in on Mike Ditka's rookie record for yards by a TE

List