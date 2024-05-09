Fox TV Stations Pick Up ‘Good Morning Football’ Syndicated Show, From NFL and Sony

Fox’s local TV stations are about to get more NFL football.

The Fox-owned stations have picked up the syndicated version of Good Morning Football, the long-running NFL Network morning show. The show will run as a strip on Mondays-Fridays, with episodes featuring interviews and analysis of the week’s games.

Fox, of course, is the home of one of the NFL’s big Sunday afternoon packages.

The NFL announced the plans for the syndicated version of the show back in March, revealing that production for the show would move from New York to Los Angeles. The syndicated extension of the show will coexist with the NFL Network program, which will continue to run on the cable channel and on the NFL+ service.

Good Morning Football will return to NFL Network this summer, with the syndicated version set to debut on Sep. 2.

Sony Pictures Television has been handling distribution for the show, with SPTs Michael Davis serving as EP alongside NFL Network. CBS Media Ventures is selling the ad inventory (yes, this is a rare Sony-Fox-Paramount-NFL Network tie-up).

Fox owns and operates 29 TV stations, including in 14 of the top 15 markets. With the station group locked in as an anchor for the show, Sony will now try to sell the morning program to stations in other markets.

“Football is a subject that fans around the country want to engage around – anytime, anywhere. And, in a competitive media landscape, it is a jewel that continues to attract a live audience, drawing record appointment viewing,” said Flory Bramnick, executive VP of distribution for Sony Pictures Television. “We’re excited to bring Good Morning Football to the syndication marketplace because it offers our buyers many benefits, from connecting their audience to the NFL and the #1 sport in the nation, to driving extraordinary advertiser appeal.”

“Adding additional NFL based content to our lineups, this time on a Monday-Friday basis, makes too much sense for us not to do. The fact that GMFB is already a successful franchise enhances it even more,” added Frank Cicha, executive VP of programming for the Fox TV Stations.

