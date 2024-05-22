Fox Sports Joel Klatt ranks Bryant-Denny Stadium as a top 5 environment in CFB

While the NFL is the king of American sports with an average of over 17.9 million viewers per game, there are still a few things that will forever prevent it from being as great as college football. What makes college so special compared to the professional level is the passion and traditions. Especially for schools like the Alabama Crimson Tide as they are the de facto professional time with no NFL teams in the state of Alabama.

Having a stadium full of active students and alumni screaming passionately and singing a fight song is just something that will never exist in the NFL. For example, there is nothing in the NFL that compares to playing in front of a white-out crowd of 106,000 people in prime time in Beaver Stadium.

Including Beaver Stadium and Penn State Nittany Lions, Fox Sports college football expert Joel Klatt broke down his five toughest environments in college football on ‘The Joel Klatt Show.’ Klatt ranked Bryant-Denny Stadium, home of the Crimson Tide, No. 3 on the list behind only Penn State and LSU Tigers, but ahead of Clemson Tigers and Oregon Ducks.

Klatt said what makes Alabama such a difficult environment is, “I think ‘Bama is intimidating for a lot of different reasons. One, it’s Alabama. Two, there’s 100,000. Three, they just don’t generally lose there.”

The fans and the daunting environment they present at Bryant-Denny Stadium could be a huge factor for the 2024 Alabama football team, led by a new head coach with a new-look roster that’s looking to tackle a tough regular season schedule.

