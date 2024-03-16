'You!': Fowler demonstrably points out distracting fan

Rickie Fowler is a fan favorite and outwardly as cool and collected as any player you'll ever see on the PGA Tour.

But a fan caught Fowler's ire on the 16th hole Saturday at The Players Championship.

After hitting his tee shot on the par 5, Fowler aggressively pointed out a fan and yelled, "You!"

Here’s video of incident at the 16th tee box. Romano told the same guy moments before to put his phone on silent multiple times.. he didn’t. Rickie was not a fan of him. pic.twitter.com/Vovx1RlM3X — Rickie Fowler Tracker (@Rickie_Tracker) March 16, 2024

What caused the reaction? Further video (below) showed Fowler's caddie, Ricky Romano, asking fans to keep their phones on silent, after Fowler first backed off his tee shot on No. 16.

After Fowler hit his drive, Romano could be heard saying, "C'mon, I just said something."

Fowler's tee shot found the fairway but he hit his second into the water and made double bogey, on his way to a 4-over 76 to drop to the bottom of the leaderboard. Fowler did not speak with the media after his round.