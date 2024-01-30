Four years later, only 12 starters remain for 49ers and Chiefs

The more things stay the same, the more things change.

Four years after the 49ers and Chiefs met in the Super Bowl, they meet again. And the starting lineups will be very different.

As compiled by James Kaminsky, one of the producers of Football Night in America on NBC, there are only 12 total players still on the two rosters from the starting lineup four years ago in Miami.

For the 49ers, the starters still on the team are fullback Kyle Juszczyk, tight end George Kittle, receiver Deebo Samuel, defensive end Nick Bosa, defensive tackle Arik Armstead, linebacker Fred Warner, and linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

For the Chiefs, the starters who remain four years later are quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, receiver Mecole Hardman (who signed with the Jets and was then traded back to K.C.), defensive tackle Chris Jones, and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky also are on the two Super Bowl teams.

Thus, while it will look very similar, it will be very different. And, for the Chiefs, the most important constant is Mahomes, who is trying to get closer to Tom Brady's seven Super Bowl wins, by potentially winning his third.