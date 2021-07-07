Four-star wide receiver C.J. Williams announces top five schools

Steve Sarkisian is looking to strike gold out of California once again.

There’s another stud out of Mater Dei High School that the Longhorns have been targeting for several months now.

Four-star wide receiver C.J. Williams has all the top schools in the nation vying for his services. 247Sports’ Greg Biggins’ player comparison for Williams is Los Angeles Chargers star wide receiver Keenan Allen.

The 6-foot-2, 193-pounder is rated the No. 3 overall prospect from the state of California and the No. 47 recruit in the country for the 2022 class according to 247Sports.

On Wednesday, Williams announced the final five schools left in his recruitment. Notre Dame, USC, Stanford, and Alabama made the cut alongside Texas.

Williams, who also runs track at Mater Dei, would be a huge get for Texas’ 2022 class, which currently holds only one wide receiver commit in Armani Winfield. Texas is also in the mix for five-star Evan Stewart.

Williams currently has two crystal ball predictions that have him going to Notre Dame, but Texas still has time to make some moves that might help change Williams’ mind.

He recently took a visit to Austin on June 19.