Four-star UGA commit has ‘great’ UF visit, receives offer from Gators

The Florida football program hosted a plethora of high school prospects from the 2025 recruiting cycle on Saturday, and the team is looking to flip a four-star wideout from his commitment to Georgia.

2025 cornerback recruit Tae Harris wandered around the UF campus during his official visit over the weekend and the high school junior seems elated with what he’s seen in Gainesville.

Harris talked to Swamp247 to detail his trip to Florida and there were a lot of positive takeaways. When asked how the trip went, the cornerback had one word to describe it.

“Great. I loved the campus, they are big on life after football,” Harris said. Number one recently ranked public school in America now, so I loved it. Me and all the coaches are tight such as coach (Chad) Lucas, Coach (Will) Harris, Coach (Joe) Hamilton, Coach (Allen) Brown, Coach (Kali) James, and Coach (Billy) Napier. Coach Harris expressed to me how much he needs me there and he has no problem playing people as a freshman.”

The Gators will be relying a lot on its young team members for the foreseeable future, and it’s been a big part of the pitch for recruits to come play for Napier and the Gators.

The coaching staff and Harris watched through game tape together, breaking down the prospect’s highlights. Harris also sat down with Napier, which led to Harris receiving an official offer from the Gators.

Harris is a 4-star recruit according to the 247Sports composite scale, ranking at No. 220 overall for the 2025 recruiting class and standing at No. 27 among cornerbacks.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire