Four-star in-state recruit has high praise for UNC basketball program

Among the top prospects in the state of North Carolina is four-star small forward Jackson Keith. The Durham native is a top 100 player in the 2025 recruiting class and recently stood out at an AAU event over the weekend.

The Southern High School product has drawn interest from some big programs but has yet to land an offer from Hubert Davis and North Carolina in the process, despite the Tar Heels showing interest in him over the past few months.

After the AAU weekend tournament, playing for Team CP3 on the Nike EYBL circuit, he caught up with Charlie Parent of Zag’s Blog and he had some interesting words about UNC:

Keith is from Durham and said North Carolina has reached out to him, but is still waiting to receive an offer. “[Playing for UNC] would be great,” he said. “Growing up in North Carolina, you watch the best schools around you, and they’ve always been one of the best.”

The Tar Heels appear to be in contention if they do eventually offer the recruit from Durham. It sounds like UNC would be one of the frontrunners if there was an offer and it might just be a waiting game at the moment.

UNC has handed out four new offers since Monday morning but Keith was not one of them, yet.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire