UNC basketball program watches four-star instate recruit

The North Carolina Tar Heels’ basketball coaching staff was busy on the recruiting trail this weekend. With the open recruiting period back, the Tar Heels were at a few different events, keeping their eyes on some future recruiting targets.

That included 2025 in-state prospect Jackson Keith.

The Durham native was playing in the Nike EYBL event in Indianapolis this past weekend for Team CP3. North Carolina had three coaches watching Keith as head coach Hubert Davis was joined by assistants Jeff Lebo and Brad Frederick as David Sisk of Rivals noted while attending the event on Saturday:

Hubert Davis, Jeff Lebo, and Brad Frederick three deep for Jackson Keith and CP3 against Team Takeover. @HeelIllustrated #EYBLINDY — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) May 18, 2024

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Keith has 19 offers in his recruitment so far including from NC State, Virginia, Illinois, Florida State, and Tennessee among others. However, he’s yet to land one from North Carolina. He’s ranked No. 71 nationally, No. 18 small forward and No. 3 player in the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Keith has visited UNC’s campus a few times so far in his recruitment and with the Tar Heels showing interest, there is certainly something there. But will it move forward with an offer from the Tar Heels?

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire