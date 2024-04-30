Four-star in-state CB Trysten Haynes predicted to land with Oklahoma

Recruiting, like the weather outside, is starting to warm up. The 2025 recruiting class is in the thick of it. Oklahoma has done heavy lifting for the 2025 class, with 14 commitments

This development is a stark contrast from the previous few years. In previous springs under Brent Venables, the Sooners had just been getting started. With eight months to go until the December early signing period, the Sooners already have a significant portion of their recruiting class put together.

The Sooners aren’t done. A new development in recruiting an in-state star highlights that.

Four-star Trysten Haynes, a talented cornerback who plays his high school ball at Oklahoma powerhouse Carl Albert, was favored to land with the Sooners. OU received a Futurecast from Notre Dame insider Tyler James.

New #Sooners Rivals Futurecast ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️CB Trystan Haynes

📏6'2" / 175

🏫Carl Albert High School (Midwest City, OK)

✍️By Tyler James

🎙️⬇️Inside ND Sports Publisherhttps://t.co/phYIdbcVH8#XXV pic.twitter.com/9UspLGffCw — Covered Wagons Recruiting (@OUCrystalBall) April 30, 2024

Haynes, most notably, is a teammate of multiple Oklahoma commits in the 2025 class, like Trynae Washington and Marcus James. He also has an immense future at cornerback if he is to realize his potential. He has exceptional size and length for the cornerback position.

Jay Valai and the OU staff did enough to be considered a leader earlier this year, but the momentum from the Notre Dame staff pushed Oklahoma. Things appear to have stabilized on that front, and the Sooners look like they’ve regained that momentum.

With the home state team starting to surge back out in front, Oklahoma is nearing the end of its cornerback recruiting for this cycle. It’s likely Cobey Sellers or Trysten Haynes, but not both, land with the Sooners.

Haynes is a consensus four-star player across the recruiting world and is considering Miami and Texas A&M in addition to the Sooners.

