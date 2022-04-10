Four-star safety Terrance Love commits to Auburn

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JD McCarthy
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Auburn Tigers
    Auburn Tigers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Auburn football has landed its second commit of the 2023 recruiting class. Four-star linebacker Terrance Love committed to the Tigers Sunday afternoon.

Love visited Auburn in March and returned for A-Day this weekend. He is the second member of Auburn’s 2023 recruiting class, joining four-star offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner, who plays for Auburn High.

Love is the No. 182 overall prospect and No. 17 recruit in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is yet another big recruit that Zac Etheridge was the primary recruiter for.

Love is Auburn’s first commitment in over three months and he is a big one. He is a physical presence in the back of the defense who can help in run support or coverage. He has the size to cover big wide receivers or tight ends but enough speed to cover smaller, faster wideouts.

Terrance Love’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

237

26

20

Rivals

4

81

8

5

ESPN

4

282

24

19

On3 Recruiting

4

268

28

23

247 Composite

4

182

17

16

Vitals

Hometown

Fairburn, Georgia

Projected Position

Safety

Height

6-3

Weight

195

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • He was offered a scholarship on Feb. 23, 2021.

  • He committed on April 10, 2022.

Offers

Love has over 30 offers and chose Auburn over Florida, Miami, Tennessee, and more.

Twitter

1

1

Recommended Stories