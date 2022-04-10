Four-star safety Terrance Love commits to Auburn
Auburn football has landed its second commit of the 2023 recruiting class. Four-star linebacker Terrance Love committed to the Tigers Sunday afternoon.
Love visited Auburn in March and returned for A-Day this weekend. He is the second member of Auburn’s 2023 recruiting class, joining four-star offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner, who plays for Auburn High.
Love is the No. 182 overall prospect and No. 17 recruit in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is yet another big recruit that Zac Etheridge was the primary recruiter for.
Love is Auburn’s first commitment in over three months and he is a big one. He is a physical presence in the back of the defense who can help in run support or coverage. He has the size to cover big wide receivers or tight ends but enough speed to cover smaller, faster wideouts.
Terrance Love’s Recruiting Profile
Film
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
237
26
20
Rivals
4
81
8
5
ESPN
4
282
24
19
On3 Recruiting
4
268
28
23
247 Composite
4
182
17
16
Vitals
Hometown
Fairburn, Georgia
Projected Position
Safety
Height
6-3
Weight
195
Class
2023
Recruitment
He was offered a scholarship on Feb. 23, 2021.
He committed on April 10, 2022.
Offers
Love has over 30 offers and chose Auburn over Florida, Miami, Tennessee, and more.
Dreams to reality 1000% committed!!! #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/4wEwRqoVN4
— Terrance Love (@Terranc3love) April 10, 2022
