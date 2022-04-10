Four-star safety Terrance Love commits to Auburn

Auburn football has landed its second commit of the 2023 recruiting class. Four-star linebacker Terrance Love committed to the Tigers Sunday afternoon.

Love visited Auburn in March and returned for A-Day this weekend. He is the second member of Auburn’s 2023 recruiting class, joining four-star offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner, who plays for Auburn High.

Love is the No. 182 overall prospect and No. 17 recruit in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is yet another big recruit that Zac Etheridge was the primary recruiter for.

Love is Auburn’s first commitment in over three months and he is a big one. He is a physical presence in the back of the defense who can help in run support or coverage. He has the size to cover big wide receivers or tight ends but enough speed to cover smaller, faster wideouts.

Terrance Love’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 237 26 20 Rivals 4 81 8 5 ESPN 4 282 24 19 On3 Recruiting 4 268 28 23 247 Composite 4 182 17 16

Vitals

Hometown Fairburn, Georgia Projected Position Safety Height 6-3 Weight 195 Class 2023

Recruitment

He was offered a scholarship on Feb. 23, 2021.

He committed on April 10, 2022.

Offers

Love has over 30 offers and chose Auburn over Florida, Miami, Tennessee, and more.

Twitter

