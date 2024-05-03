Four-star receiver Davion Brown offered by USC

Receiver Davion Brown has received an offer from USC football. The Trojans are in the mix for him in this recruiting battle. Davion Brown also holds offers from North Carolina, North Carolina State, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Duke, South Carolina, Boston College, Maryland, Pitt, Florida State, Miami, Tennessee, Louisville, Michigan, SMU and others.

This past season, Brown had 41 receptions for 578 yards and 11 touchdowns for Trinity Episcopal in Richmond (Virginia). He also ran the ball for 366 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2023.

On3, 247Sports and Rivals all rank Brown as a top-250 prospect. On3 and 247Sports both rank him in the top 100. 247 has Brown ranked No. 94 overall, 12th at his position, and third overall in the state of Virginia. USC needs linemen more than any other position groups, but the need to continously restock at wide receiver still exists, especially since Lincoln Riley is and has been conscious of the need to provide top-tier resources for incoming 2025 quarterback Julian Lewis. That is part of this story.

