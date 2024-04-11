Four-star RB Alvin Henderson chooses Penn State over Auburn

Penn State made a late push in Alvin Henderson’s recruitment in an effort to steal him away from the state of Alabama, and it worked.

Henderson, a four-star running back from Elba High School in Elba, Alabama, chose Penn State on Thursday over Auburn, Florida State, Oregon, and Miami. Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and the newly hired offensive coordinator Derrick Nix worked to maintain their relationship with Henderson following the departure of former running backs coach Cadillac Williams. The effort worked for a while but was not enough to close the deal.

Henderson was expected to commit on April 4, but the announcement date was altered by a week thanks to a late visit to State College. In a recent interview with Tom Loy of 247Sports, Henderson cited that Penn State has recruited him the hardest despite him not mentioning their involvement in his recruitment until the final stages. In their recruiting pitch, Penn State tells Henderson he can be the next great star.

The thing about Penn State is that they consider me as a dude that can come in and be the next Nick Singleton or Kaytron Allen. They are going to leave this year and they consider me the dude that can replace them. Their development at the running back position over the past few years, it’s real. They believe in what coach (James) Franklin has done. They want me to jump on the train and carry the torch that the running backs have started over the years.

Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class is still strong despite Henderson’s decision to commit to Penn State. The Tigers rank No. 8 in 247Sports’ rankings thanks to the commitments of Malik Autry, Jakaleb Faulk, and Devin Williams. Auburn’s class added a talented offensive lineman earlier this week in Carde Smith, and are in prime position to land four-star linebacker Eric Winters and three-star cornerback Dante Core.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire