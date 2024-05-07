Four-star quarterback predicted to commit to Nebraska

A four-star quarterback in the class of 2025 has received a prediction that he will commit to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Steve Wiltfong of On3 has predicted that TJ Lateef will commit to Nebraska before the 2025 recruiting cycle has finished.

In ten games last season, he threw for 1,965 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions as the quarterback at Luthern High School out of Orange, California. As a sophomore, he threw for 2,446 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games.

Wiltfong has placed confidence in his prediction at 60%. At the time of this writing, he has 16 scholarship offers.

FONG BOMB: On3's @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Nebraska to land 4-star QB TJ Lateef🌽 Intel: https://t.co/mAOsBHQ1og pic.twitter.com/Kf1Qd8A70U — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 6, 2024

