Four-star QB recruit Antwann Hill Jr. latest to decommit from Deion Sanders, Colorado

Deion Sanders has lost a commitment from another top recruit.

On Sunday, four-star quarterback Antwann Hill Jr. said that he was rescinding his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes.

Hayes Fawcett of On3 posted the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Hill Jr. had decommitted from the program. The quarterback shared the post with two praying hands emojis.

Hill Jr., the No. 46 recruit in the class of 2025 by ESPN, committed to Coach Prime in October. On Thursday, he showed support for cornerback Kam Mikell committing to the school and last month wore a T-shirt with a picture of current CU quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Hill Jr. plays for Houston County High School in Warner Robins, Georgia. He has offers from two dozen other schools including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Auburn, Miami, Notre Dame and Texas A&M.

He told On3 that the decision to reopen his recruitment came after a "long talk with my family."

Houston County Warner Robins Georgia quarterback Antwann Hill Jr. before the game between the Stanford Cardinal against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on Oct 13, 2023.

The news of Hill Jr.'s decommitment comes two weeks after five-star wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. also rescinded his verbal commitment to Sanders' program.

The Buffaloes finished the season 4-8, ending on a six-game losing streak. After their home finale, a 34-31 loss to Arizona, Sanders apologized to the fan base, which sold out every game at Folsom Field this season.

"They’ve been supporting the heck out of us and they’ve been showing up and showing out − another sellout crowd that ended in disappointment," the Pro Football Hall of Famer said. "We’re so close. It’s what I told the team. But yet so far. We just simply, truly don’t know how to win yet."

Sanders joined Colorado in December after leading Jackson State for three seasons and winning back-to-back conference championships. Upon his arrival in Boulder, Sanders shook up the roster using the transfer portal and a landmark amount of recruiting commitments.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Deion Sanders loses another top recruit as Antwann Hill Jr. decommits