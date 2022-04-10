Four-star QB Christopher Vizzina sets commitment date

Clemson’s top quarterback target in the 2023 class Christopher Vizzina is ready to announce his commitment.

The Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.) quarterback announced on Twitter today that he will be making his announcement this Tuesday along with the top five schools he will choose between.

It's time. I will be making my college decision on Tuesday April 12th at 3:15 CST in the auditorium at Briarwood Christian High school. 𝙀𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙞𝙨 𝙬𝙚𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚. @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/xFAZ5AspGN — Christopher Vizzina (@vizzina2) April 10, 2022

247’s 7th ranked quarterback nationally, Vizzina will be deciding between Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Auburn, Ole Miss, and Notre Dame. Their crystal ball prediction has Clemson at 100% with a high score of seven.

After attending Clemson’s Orange and White spring game, it’s possible the game could significantly influence his decision for Tuesday. As of right now, it looks like the Tigers have the best chance of bringing in the four-start quarterback.

